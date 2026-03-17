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Ryan Coogler and Other Black Celebs With Fly Cornrows

Ryan Coogler’s braids at the Oscars are rightfully calling attention to other stars who’ve rocked similar styles over the years. Let’s take a look!

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Photo: Brianna Bryson/Getty Images; Kirby Lee/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

With Oscar-winner Ryan Coogler still receiving his flowers online for his recent win, he’s also getting talked about for something completely different: his cornrows at the Oscars.

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In particular and as noted by fans, his braiding pattern boasted both a guitar and a giant treble clef music note in the middle, which caused a myriad of folks to applaud him for his consistent, well-done braided looks. So that got us wanting to take a look at other Black stars who were known for their fly braids over the years too.

From Bow Wow to Ludacris and more, keep reading for a fun trip down memory lane! And remember to thank your local braider, they’re out here doing the Lord’s work!

Allen Iverson

Photo: Kirby Lee/Getty Images; Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

This one should be a no brainer because Allen Iverson’s basketball prowess as well as his braids were definitely all the rage and the talk of the town when he was in the NBA. And it was for good reason, look at those braids!

Ryan Coogler

Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

In one of the more impressive braids we’ve seen in a long time, Ryan Coogler has to hold the record for the most immaculate cornrow hairstyles in addition to being an Oscar-winner. Who else do you know is adding a guitar and a music symbol in their hair?! Nobody, that’s who!

Bow Wow

Bow Wow during Head Automatica and Bow Bow Visit FUSE – June 13, 2006 at FUSE Studios in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Rob Loud/WireImage)

This one of for the millennials and younger Gen X! Little Bow Wow had all the girls going crazy over the little kid with the light eyes and the good raps and the good cornrows. What an era and run he had back then!

Carmelo Anthony

Photo: Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images; Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images.

Once again, basketball players became the ultimate models for fly braids. And Carmelo Anthony in his heyday definitely had the looks on deck. Do you see that pattern? Thats talent!

Ludacris

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 17: Rapper Ludacris is honored at the 9th Annual Multicultural Prism Awards at the Henry Fonda “Music Box” Theatre on December 17, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

If you were around when rapper Ludacris came on the scene with his long cornrows and loud raps, then you already know how iconic his look was! And he still looks great now.

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

One of the more popular faces with braids, A$AP Rocky always comes through with a look that makes him look insanely chic and fresh at the same time.

Kendrick Lamar

@braidsbymaria1

#kendricklamar #braids #michigan

♬ HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

Once Kendrick Lamar popped up on his “DAMN” album cover with braids and looking completely over it, we already knew others were going to follow in his footsteps and boy, did they.

Nipsey Hussle

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends the first annual YG and Friends Daytime Boogie Basketball Tournament at The Shrine Auditorium on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

One thing we’ll never forget about Nipsey Hussle in addition to his amazing lyrics is the fact that his braids were always so clean and neat. A hair icon as well as a cultural favorite.

Rick James

(MANDATORY CREDIT Ebet Roberts/Getty Images) Rick James at the Frankie Crocker Awards at The Savoy in New York City on January 21, 1983. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

Now we know this one is slightly different because these aren’t cornrows, but Rick James coming to the states with these braids and a braided bang was a fashion look like no other! Who was doing it like him, like this back then?

Latrell Spreewell

UNITED STATES – JANUARY 27: New York Knicks’ Latrell Sprewell watches from the sidelines during game against the New Jersey Jets., (Photo by Linda Cataffo/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

If you’re an OG New York Knicks fan, then you may remember Latrell Spreewell in his braid era years ago. Basketball players and braids are just always a classic combination.

Miles Caton

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

While “Sinners” star Miles Caton may be a relatively new face on the scene, he’s been popping out and showing everybody how to keep your braids looking top-notch on every stage! Yessir, that’s how you do it!

Stefon Diggs

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 29: Stefon Diggs #1 of the Houston Texans talks with teammates prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs may no longer be with the Patriots anymore, but regardless of what team he plays for—his hair and braids always stays looking fresh.

Snoop Dogg

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 04: Cordozar Calvin Broadus, aka Snoop Dogg, launches the Adidas Originals X Star Wars Collection at Foot Locker Times Square on February 4, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Now you already know Snoop was gonna be on this list! The Snoop D-O-Double G has always had his hair together and these cornrows were always top tier.

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