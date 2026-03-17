Ryan Coogler and Other Black Celebs With Fly Cornrows

With Oscar-winner Ryan Coogler still receiving his flowers online for his recent win, he’s also getting talked about for something completely different: his cornrows at the Oscars.
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In particular and as noted by fans, his braiding pattern boasted both a guitar and a giant treble clef music note in the middle, which caused a myriad of folks to applaud him for his consistent, well-done braided looks. So that got us wanting to take a look at other Black stars who were known for their fly braids over the years too.
From Bow Wow to Ludacris and more, keep reading for a fun trip down memory lane! And remember to thank your local braider, they’re out here doing the Lord’s work!
Allen Iverson
This one should be a no brainer because Allen Iverson’s basketball prowess as well as his braids were definitely all the rage and the talk of the town when he was in the NBA. And it was for good reason, look at those braids!
Ryan Coogler
In one of the more impressive braids we’ve seen in a long time, Ryan Coogler has to hold the record for the most immaculate cornrow hairstyles in addition to being an Oscar-winner. Who else do you know is adding a guitar and a music symbol in their hair?! Nobody, that’s who!
Bow Wow
This one of for the millennials and younger Gen X! Little Bow Wow had all the girls going crazy over the little kid with the light eyes and the good raps and the good cornrows. What an era and run he had back then!
Carmelo Anthony
Once again, basketball players became the ultimate models for fly braids. And Carmelo Anthony in his heyday definitely had the looks on deck. Do you see that pattern? Thats talent!
Ludacris
If you were around when rapper Ludacris came on the scene with his long cornrows and loud raps, then you already know how iconic his look was! And he still looks great now.
A$AP Rocky
One of the more popular faces with braids, A$AP Rocky always comes through with a look that makes him look insanely chic and fresh at the same time.
Kendrick Lamar
Once Kendrick Lamar popped up on his “DAMN” album cover with braids and looking completely over it, we already knew others were going to follow in his footsteps and boy, did they.
Nipsey Hussle
One thing we’ll never forget about Nipsey Hussle in addition to his amazing lyrics is the fact that his braids were always so clean and neat. A hair icon as well as a cultural favorite.
Rick James
Now we know this one is slightly different because these aren’t cornrows, but Rick James coming to the states with these braids and a braided bang was a fashion look like no other! Who was doing it like him, like this back then?
Latrell Spreewell
If you’re an OG New York Knicks fan, then you may remember Latrell Spreewell in his braid era years ago. Basketball players and braids are just always a classic combination.
Miles Caton
While “Sinners” star Miles Caton may be a relatively new face on the scene, he’s been popping out and showing everybody how to keep your braids looking top-notch on every stage! Yessir, that’s how you do it!
Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs may no longer be with the Patriots anymore, but regardless of what team he plays for—his hair and braids always stays looking fresh.
Snoop Dogg
Now you already know Snoop was gonna be on this list! The Snoop D-O-Double G has always had his hair together and these cornrows were always top tier.
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