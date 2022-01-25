Feb. 13:

Bel-Air - Peacock

In every creator’s dream come true, Morgan Cooper’s fun dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air went viral, reached Will Smith and ended up actually being made into a series. Starring newcomer Jabari Banks as Will, Bel-Air follows the story of Will moving from Philadelphia to Bel-Air, and trying to fit in with his upper crust, stuffy relatives. Based on the trailer, don’t expect any wild, colorful ‘90s clothes or laugh track moments here. Fresh Prince is such a crucial part of many fans’ childhoods, this reboot is either going to be a surprise hit or a huge disappointment. When the stakes are this high, there’s no in between. Peacock is giving Bel-Air a big push, by premiering the first three episodes on Super Bowl Sunday.