It feels like we just wrapped up the emotional Season 4 finale of Snowfall, but that’s only because time has no meaning anymore. Now, 2022 is ready to kick off with the premiere of Season 5.



TVLine reports, Snowfall Season 5 premieres its first two episodes Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10 pm on FX.

It’s now the summer of 1986, and Franklin Saint’s (Damson Idris) Family finally has everything they’ve been working for, but that just means they have more to lose.

“The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news and the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath, and the militarization of the Los Angeles Police Department continues as those in power decide that the only way to deal with America’s dangerous drug epidemic is through force.”

“That’s when the streets of South Central Los Angeles become ground zero in the war against drugs, forcing the Saint family to navigate the police, warring gangs, the CIA and perhaps even one another.”

The Season 5 teaser trailer drops Christmas Day during ESPN and ABC’s basketball lineup. Of course, no one is saying which game it premieres on, which means it will either play non-stop all day, or during the last game of the night.

Anyone who grew up in LA in the ‘80s can tell you how real the show feels at times. The death of Len Bias caused politicians to suddenly pretend like they cared about Black neighborhoods. This political pressure led the LAPD to become even more violent and dangerous.

Snowfall also cleverly tackles the CIA funneling cocaine into Black neighborhoods, so everyone owes an apology to their conspiracy obsessed uncle, though he’s still wrong and the moon landing did actually happen.

It was previously announced that Brandon Jay McLaren would join the series in the recurring role of Buckley, “a detective with the Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums (C.R.A.S.H.) Unit.”

DeVaughn Nixon will also recur as Kane Hamilton, an ex-con who is Kevin’s (Malcolm Mays) older brother, and Tiffany Lonsdale guests as Parissa, “a former physician who has a history with Teddy (Carter Hudson).”

If you just can’t wait to see how Franklin and The Family are handling business, Snowfall Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Hulu.