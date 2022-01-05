Prime Video is celebrating one of the most influential institutions in Black comedy. The streamer is set to premiere documentary Phat Tuesdays Friday, Feb. 4.



Advertisement

“Phat Tuesdays is the inspiring story of how a little experiment to help Black comedians following the tragedy of the 1992 LA riots turned into a triumphant must-see experience. The showcase regularly brought together people from all walks of life—icons and ex-cons, stars and starlets, pros and regular joes—for one purpose, laughter, and became the most popular comedy show in Hollywood during the ‘90s.”

Guy Torry, founder and host of Phat Tuesdays, executive produces the three episode docuseries with Oscar nominated producer Reginald Hudlin (Django Unchained, House Party) directing.

“I can’t wait for the world to experience the story of Phat Tuesdays,” said Torry. “It was more than a night of laughter—it was a movement. Phat Tuesdays was Black, bold, and brilliant. It was the best damn comedy show, period!”

The list of comedians who performed or attended Phat Tuesdays at The Comedy Store is a who’s who of Hollywood’s best, including Anthony Anderson, Tichina Arnold, Nick Cannon, Dave Chappelle, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Regina King, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove and Chris Tucker.



“Against all odds, Guy Torry created a venue where the next generation of comedy superstars could launch their careers, and turned the lamest night of the week into the hottest, with the sexiest superstars in Hollywood showing up to laugh till they cried,” said Hudlin. “Phat Tuesdays tells that story and much more. It’s the funniest people on Earth explaining comedy from every perspective as an artform, as a business, and as a force for social change.”

Advertisement

The project includes interviews with comedians and famous audience members, as well as footage of legendary sets.

“We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Phat Tuesdays and shine the spotlight on Guy Torry for his trailblazing efforts to give Black comedians their turn on stage in ‘90s Hollywood,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon Studios. “The stories and first-person accounts that Reggie Hudlin and Guy help showcase in this docuseries are not only hilarious and entertaining, but powerful as well, and celebrate how the Black community came together to evolve comedy and entertainment.”

Advertisement

Phat Tuesdays premieres Friday, Feb. 4 on Prime Video.