Ryan Coogler, Cynthia Erivo and More Reveal Their Favorite Movies of All Time

If you fancy yourself a movie buff or just a lover a cinema, then you already know there are arguably more films out there than hairs on our head. But, that doesn't mean all of them are going to be good to watch or worth your time. So how do you decide which ones to press play on or which ones to skip?

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Dominique Thorne Reveals Why She Almost Passed on <em>Ironheart</em> To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Dominique Thorne Reveals Why She Almost Passed on <em>Ironheart</em>

Well, lucky for you, we've decided to help you out but rounding up a handful of our favorite Black celebs to get their insight on what some of their favorite movies are. We're talking picks from esteemed directors like Ryan Coogler and Gina Prince-Bythewood and megastars like Cynthia Erivo, Gabrielle Union and more. And believe us when we tell you, some of their decisions will definitely throw you for a loop and surprise you.

So, grab a drink and a snack, and get ready to get enlightened! Trust us, by the end of this, your "What to Watch" list will get a whole lot better. Keep reading to get into the goodness!

Ryan Coogler's Favorite Films

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sx4sEvhYeVE

During his episode of "Closet Picks" for the Criterion Collection, the "Black Panther" director selected his five favorite films: “Seven Samurai,” “Thief,” "Late Spring," "Malcolm X," and "Love Jones."

Janelle Monae's Favorite Films

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5XwrRFP7Zw

During her episode of "Closet Picks" for the Criterion Collection, the "Float" singer selected her five favorite films, specifically horror related: "The Blob," "Eraserhead," "1984," "Brazil," and "Night of the Living Dead."

Ayo Edebiri's Favorite Films

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5PWGIb6vhc

During her episode of "Closet Picks" for the Criterion Collection, "The Bear" actress selected her five favorite films: "High and Low," "Charade," "Bottle Rocket," "Thief," "The Funeral," "To Sleep With Anger," and Eyimofe (This Is My Desire.)"

Cynthia Erivo's Favorite Films

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mXU9qVFRpM

Speaking to Letterboxd at the premiere of "Wicked," Erivo listed out her four favorite films: "The Devil Wears Prada," "Ms. Harris Goes to Paris," " Chocolat," and "Eve's Bayou."

John David Washington's Favorite Films

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GqRdmI8t8PA

During John David's visit to the Criterion Closet, his favorite films were: "Menace II Society," "Faces," "Rumble in the Bronx," "Malcolm X," "Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai."

Lashana Lynch's Favorite Films

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5iE3Wt2cJs&t=2s

Speaking at the premiere for her film "Bob Marley: One Love" back in 2024, Lynch shared her four favorite films directed by Black filmmakers: "Waiting to Exhale," "The Woman King," "Love & Basketball," and "Moonlight."

Zoe Kravitz's Favorite Films

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YRP47Bj2KOc

During her episode of "Closet Picks" for the Criterion Collection, the "Blink Twice" director selected her five favorite films: "Paris Is Burning," "The Vanishing," "A Woman Under the Influence," "The Killing," "Moonstruck," "Thelma and Louis," and "Midnight Cowboy."

Questlove's Favorite Films

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVAD4fYRcvA

During Questlove's visit to the Criterion Closet, his favorite films were: "Beastie Boys Anthology," "Black Orpheus," "The Complete Monterey Pop Festival," "Do the Right Thing," "Gimme Shelter," and "Bamboozled."

Lee Daniels' Favorite Films

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyTn4XIYH8M

During Lee Daniels' visit to the Criterion Closet, the favorite films he selected were: "Spartucus," "The Piano," "Do the Right Thing," "Claudine," "Female Trouble," "Querelle," "Pickup on South Street," "8 1/2," and "Essential Fellini."

Gina Prince-Bythewood's Favorite Films

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bWekMNDfT8

During her episode of "Closet Picks" for the Criterion Collection, the "Love & Basketball" director selected a handful of her favorite films such as: "Devil in a Blue Dress," "Claudine," "A Dry White Season," "In the Mood for Love," "Broadcast News," "Fish Tank," "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," "An Actor's Revenge" and more.

Kerry Washington's Favorite Films

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fUCuvNlOCg

Speaking with Letterboxd back in March, the "Shadow Force" star shared her four favorite films: "When Harry Met Sally," "Malcolm X," "Hoop Dreams," and "Django Unchained."

Gabrielle Union's Favorite Films

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7R_vTEEyxoo

Speaking in an interview for Rotten Tomatoes, the "Being Mary Jane" star shared her four favorite films: "Grease," "Waiting to Exhale," "Life," "Boomerang," and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."