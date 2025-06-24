Jalen Hurts and Our Other Favorite Children’s Books Written By Black Celebrities

Pexels Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko:

It may be off-season for the NFL, but Jalen Hurts is not slowing down. Fresh off his Super Bowl win, the Eagles quarterback can add published author to his already impressive resume. His new children's picture book, "Better Than a Touchdown," which is scheduled to drop in March 2026, teaches young readers about the power of teamwork. Colorful drawings by illustrator Nneka Myers help bring the story to life.

"It's always been a dream of mine to have my own children's book and I'm blessed to say that dream has now become a reality with 'Better Than a Touchdown,'" he said in an Instagram video announcing the book.

While we wait for Hurts's book to hit the shelves, here are some of our favorite children's books written by Black celebrities.

"Better Than a Touchdown" by Jalen Hurts

"Better Than a Touchdown" is the first children's book from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The book tells the story of a young boy who wants to join his school's football team, but finds out that the team has been cut. The boy and his friends work together to save the day, proving that working together can make almost anything possible.

"You Can Be Good Friend (No Matter What" by Taraji P. Henson

In "You Can Be a Good Friend," Taraji P. Henson teaches young children the power of being yourself, even if that means standing out. The book was a an NAACP Image Award Winner for Outstanding Literary Work.

"Mary Can" by Mary J. Blige

The debut children's book from singer and actress Mary J. Blige, "Mary Can" tells the story of a young girl on a mission to prove that she can be a singer in a world where people keep telling her no.

"My Name is a Story" by Ashanti

"My Name is a Story" is a picture book inspired by singer Ashanti's experience with her name growing up. The book, meant to empower young readers, tells the story of a young girl who is tired of people mispronouncing her name. Her mother helps her learn just how special her name is by breaking down every letter.

"Why Not You?" by Ciara & Russell Wilson

"Why Not You?" is a beautiful children's picture book debut from celebrity power couple Ciara and Russell Wilson. The book is meant to inspire self-esteem in young readers and encourage them to go after their dreams no matter how out of reach they may seem.

"The Adventures of Qai Qai" by Serena Williams

"The Adventures of Qai Qai" is an inspiring picture book by tennis star and mompreneur Serena Williams. The story follows a young girl who learns to believe in herself with the help of one of her closest companions – her doll, Qai Qai.

"The Bench" by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex

In "The Bench," Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex writes about the deep personal connection between a father and son as seen through a mother's eyes.

"The Rhythm of Time" by Questlove & S.A. Cosby

"The Rhythm of Time" is a fun adventure for readers aged 9 - 12, which tells the story of a gadget-loving tween who builds a phone that transports her friend from the present day back to 1997.

"Shady Baby" by Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Jr.

"Shady Baby" is a picture book inspired by Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia. The story centers around a young girl who makes the bold decision to stand up to a group of kids who aren't being nice to others at the playground. The story teaches the youngest readers to advocate for themselves and others.

"I Promise" by LeBron James

"I Promise" is a picture book from NBA all-star LeBron James. The story is meant to encourage young people to go after their dreams, reminding them that tomorrow’s success starts with the promises they make to themselves today.

"Sulwe" by Lupita Nyong'o

Recipient of an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Children’s Literary Work, Lupita Nyong'o's "Sulwe" helps young readers realize that true beauty is found on the inside. The story centers around a young girl with dark skin, who thinks being lighter will make her more beautiful, until she takes a magical trip into the night sky that changes her perspective.

"Chocolate Me" by Taye Diggs

In actor Taye Diggs' book "Chocolate Me," a young boy is teased for having darker skin and curlier hair than his friends. When he tells his mother he just wants to look like everyone else, she helps him see just how beautiful and special he really is.

"I Am Enough" by Grace Byers

It's never too early to instill the value of self-esteem in young people. "Empire" and "Harlem" star Grace Byers's picture book "I Am Enough" is all about teaching young readers to believe in themselves and the purpose they were put here to serve.