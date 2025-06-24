Mother Allegedly Bashes Her 6-Year-Old Daughter’s Head in with Hammer, But How She Involves Her Son is Truly Chilling

A 6-year-old is in critical condition after her mother allegedly beat in her skull with a hammer, but how she apparently involved her son in the attack will keep you up at night.

When Louisville Metro Police Department arrived at Zeinab Abdi's home on June 19, police discovered the 40-year-old had allegedly beat her young daughter with a hammer, leaving her unconscious, according to a report by WDRB.com.

The child was transported to Norton Children's Hospital where she remains in critical condition suffering from skull fractures and brain bleeds.

Police arrested Abdi and charged her with attempted murder. Police interviewed Abdi's son, who said he tried to restrain their mother while she was assaulting his sister. Police said Abdi's mother yelled, “Let me finish her,” to her son.

The mother reportedly agreed to speak to the police after being informed of her rights; she apparently admitted that she has difficulty controlling her anger and she struck her child "in the head with a hammer for an unknown amount of times." She told police she "frequently becomes extremely angry and has difficulty controlling herself."

Abdi is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections, where a judge set her bail at $500,000. The 40-year-old, who does not yet have legal representation, will appear in court on June 30 for a preliminary hearing.