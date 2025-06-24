How This Mother’s Testimony Might Have Just Landed Her Own Son a Murder Case

The spotlight has been on 34-year-old Desmond Burks, a Black Detroit resident, ever since he was named a person of interest in the brutal slaying of a local beloved surgeon. The police are still gathering evidence to support pressing charges.

However, Burks' mother took the stand to deliver a damning testimony that might be exactly what the cops needed.

On Monday (June 23), Burks was due in court for a preliminary hearing to determine whether he should face charges in connection to the alleged murder of Dr. Devon Hoover from April 2023. Hoover's mother was called to testify against her son and asked to review various pieces of evidence, per The Detroit News.

According to her testimony, she said she recognized Burks in surveillance video presented by police because of how he was walking. She stated he sustained a limp from a previous gunshot injury. Burks' mother also identified him in a still photo taken from the surveillance video of Hoover's vehicle, which police say was found the day before Hoover was discovered dead inside his home.

Reporters from inside the courtroom described the woman's testimony as emotional, noting her voice cracking from time to time in her responses. At one point, when Burks' mother testified that she received calls from her son after he was arrested, Burks began laughing, per ClickOnDetroit's report.

As she descended from the stand, Burks reportedly tried telling her "I love you," but was scolded by the judge who ordered him to refrain from talking to any witnesses, the report says.

About Dr. Hoover's Killing

Burks was jailed following a road rage incident in May of 2024. However, while in custody, authorities found evidence connecting Burks to Hoover’s alleged murder, per ClickOnDetroit.

In April of 2023, 53-year-old Dr. Hoover was found shot to death, rolled into a carpet inside his own home in Boston Edison. Police also said his cellphone, wallet and credit cards were missing.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the doctor's cell phone was tracked to somewhere near Burks' home and inside revealed over 4,000 text exchanges between Hoover and Burks exposing an apparent sexual relationship. The messages along with forensic evidence pinned Burks to the murder.

Burks now faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder and felon in possession of a firearm along with other counts related to the seperate road rage incident. His preliminary hearings are expected to last four days, per Detroit News.