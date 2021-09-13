Experiencing FOMO about the Met Gala happening tonight? Will you, like me, be sitting in your pajamas watching celebrities’ Instagram stories about their red carpet glam? Never fear, Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer will be hosting a livestream of the Met Gala on Vogue platforms, according to People. For the first time ever, the event and red carpet will be memorialized in real-time—most likely having to do with the limited number of attendees allowed and how glued we’ve all become to our cellphones since the pandemic began.

If you happen to miss the livestream tonight, don’t worry. Everything will be posted to Vogue platforms on Tuesday, September 14. The livestream will feature interviews by Palmer and Glazer with “A-list celebrities, designers and other high-profile guests on the Met Gala’s iconic red carpet as [they] arrive. It will be broadcast live across Vogue’s platforms, including [Vogue] and on Twitter @voguemagazine.”

The theme of this year’s Met Gala is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, so who better than to be one of the hosts and co-chairs of the event than Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman. She is joined by Grand Slam-winning tennis star Naomi Osaka and Billie Eilish and Timothée Chalamet. As previously reported by The Root, this year’s event is “distinctively diverse,” not only including two of incredibly important young Black women right now, but a commissioned film by Melina Matsoukas (Lemonade, Queen & Slim). The filmmaker will be creating an “open-ended film to project in the galleries, the content of which will evolve over the course of the exhibition,” per a press release provided to The Glow Up.

As always, people in the Twitter-verse have something to say about this year’s event.

Oh, and Rih announced on her Instagram stories: “If you planning a MET ball after party………….don’t.”

Will Keke be live-streaming that, too?

