The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards went off without a hitch on Sunday night! While most of us are starting to retreat back inside for the forthcoming fall season, the VMAs were large and in charge outside, airing live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



Yes, I know, it’s still technically Hot Girl Summer, but the way these cases are set up, I’m about ready for it to be Cozy Girl Fall—not now, but RIGHT NOW.

Anyway, as I was saying, the VMAs saw myriad performances from some of our faves, including Lil Nas X—who performed “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow and ended up being the biggest winner of the night. He took home the award for Best Direction, Best Visual Effects and the coveted Video of the Year award for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Lil Nas X was also the biggest winner of the red carpet, gracing us all with a fit and a mullet (?) that drew comparisons to Prince and Coming to America’s Randy Watson. I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again: I truly do love this guy. He knows what he’s doing and he does it well every single time.

Chlöe of ChloexHalle debuted her new single “Have Mercy” for her first solo performance on the VMAs stage. Giving a live rendition of her music video, (umm, can we talk about that video for a sec? A cameo from Ms. Tina [Lawson], Bree Runway, ROME “FINE AS HELL” FLYNN. Whew, I digress. If you haven’t seen it—go do so.) Chlöe gave Medusa realness and brought the house down as only she can. From the blonde locs and the Legally Blonde/Clueless fit to the twerking, all I can say is watch out world—Chlöe’s grown now!

Speaking of show-stopping performances, let’s get into Normani’s “Wild Side,” which was also on FULL display last night. As The Glow Up’s Managing Editor Maiysha Kai noted, her performance was like “Aaliyah meets Janet with a dash of TLC and Ciara.” To put it simply—it was EVERYTHING. The choreography was amazing, her lewk and stage presence were incredible, and the moment she brought out Teyana Taylor for a bit of Janet Jackson tease was just *chef’s kiss*. Seeing as how both Teyana and Janet are still trending in the social streets, it’s obvious Normani knows how to pay homage to the greats while keeping it fresh for the ‘99s, 2000s and the 2020s.

Other winners of the night include Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak of Silk Sonic; the soulful duo took home the awards for Best Editing and Best R&B. Beyoncé and her manager her award-winning daughter Blue Ivy were recognized with Best Cinematography for “Brown Skin Girl.” Best Art Direction went to thee Icy Girl herself, Saweetie and VMAs host Doja Cat for “Best Friend,” while Doja also won the award for Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA. Congrats are also in order to Travis Scott, who secured the W for Best Hip-Hop.

To see the full list of winners, head on over to mtv.com/vma.



