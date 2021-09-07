Remember last week, when, thanks to Lizzo, the timeline was up in arms over whether Janet Jackson should rightfully be known as the “Queen of Pop” over Madonna? Well, on Labor Day, Ms. Jackson (if you’re nasty) dropped a little gem that might further cement her claim—or diplomatically, her co-claim—to the title. Both YouTube and Janet’s social media channels debuted the teaser for the star’s upcoming documentary JANET, along with a premiere date: January 2022.

“Hey u guys. Excited to share the first teaser of my new documentary with u. 😘 #JanetDoc,” Janet captioned the posts, while during the one-minute clip, the icon says in voiceover: “This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes,”

Per a press release provided to The Root, Janet and brother Randy Jackson co-produced the series in partnership with Lifetime and A&E, where it will air cross-network as a two-night, four-hour documentary event. “[The] teaser reveals never seen before clips from her 40+ year, record-breaking career and features outtakes of her close friends and collaborators including Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, her brother Tito Jackson and Whyley Yoshimura, one of her longtime dancers,” the release further notes.

Elliott was one of many to congratulate Jackson on her new milestone via Instagram, commenting: “You are the BluePrint of what a Superstar is🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 through it all you been UNBREAKABLE👑 love you Jj 💜”

More from the release:

The two-hour event, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Janet’s first album, Janet Jackson (1982), is set to simulcast on Lifetime and A&E, two of the flagship channels of the A&E Networks portfolio. With full, unprecedented access to the global icon, JANET is an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story. Producers Workerbee have been filming the incredible documentary for over three years and were granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet’s never before seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews. This will be the definitive story on Janet Jackson. One of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history, Janet has enjoyed immense levels of success, experienced incredible tragedy, and endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. With no stone left unturned, JANET lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals some of her most intimate moments ever caught on camera.

“This is the truth,” she says in the teaser. “Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

Directed by Ben Hirsch, JANET was produced for Lifetime and A&E by Workerbee (a Banijay UK company) by Executive Producer Rick Murray and co-produced by AEC (Associated Entertainment Corporation). Brie Miranda Bryant serves as executive producer for A&E networks. And in case you’re still on the fence about Janet’s deserved “Queen of Pop” status, the press release reminds us of the living legend’s credentials:

Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her 5 GRAMMY® Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet is a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist and one of biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 180 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture. She is the record holder for the biggest selling debut tour in history and is the first woman to debut in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts. She also stands as one of only four artists to have a #1 album for four successive decades alongside Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and U2...In 2019, she was inducted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside her brothers and in that same year her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis” closed out to record breaking ticket sales with only 18 dates at the Park MGM’s Park Theater. ... On February 4, 2021 Janet Jackson’s iconic mega platinum-selling third album Control turned 35. The album also returned to the top of the charts, hitting #1 on the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart. Led by five chart-busting hit singles — “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Nasty,” “Control,” “When I Think Of You,” —with their complementary, tightly choreographed music videos — and “Let’s Wait Awhile,” Control became Jackson’s first No. 1 Pop album. The album also made Billboard chart history for having the longest continuous run on the Hot 100 with singles from one album, ultimately tallying a remarkable 65 consecutive weeks from that perch. To date, Control has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Yeah...Janet Jackson is definitely queen of something. JANET will premiere on Lifetime and A&E in January 2022.



