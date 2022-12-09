A time was had last night! The Root 100 took place at the legendary Apollo Theater, celebrating Black excellence in the realms of entertainment, social justice, business, politics and more. Hosted by comedian and actress Loni Love, a star-studded red carpet gave way to moving speeches and and powerful performances from Questlove, Chloe Bailey, Naomi Raine and more. Check out photos from the epic evening, which featured a few surprise appearances as well.
Great Gowns, Beautiful Gowns
The Root Editor-in-Chief Vanessa De Luca stands alongside honoree Chloe Bailey as well as performers Candice Hoyes and Naomi Raine on the red carpet for the 13th Annual Root 100 Gala at The Apollo Theater in Harlem.
Chloe x Effortless Style
Chloe Bailey stuns on the red carpet, exuding effortless glamour, shortly before accepting her The Root 100 award.
Head To Toe Glamour
Chloe Bailey looks like a goddess in her head turning attire as she poses on The Root 100 red carpet.
Hey, Sis!
The one and only Gayle King poses alongside Editor-in-Chief Vanessa De Luca on The Root 100 red carpet. King was honored this year for her historic contributions to journalism for the last four decades.
All Eyes On Her
The Root 100 honoree Waikinya Clanton was all smiles as she was recognized for her work as Director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Mississippi state office.
On Fleek
Justiin A. Davis arrives at The Root 100 in a beautifully tailored peach suit.
Glitter and Glam
Tiffany Benjamin shines on the red carpet with a glittery dress and a stunning headpiece.
The Brooklyn Bishop???
Bishop Whitehead makes a surprise cameo at The Root 100.
Black Girl Brilliance
Emcee and Brown University professor SΔMMUS is casual and cool as she arrives to The Root 100.
It’s Giving Vintage Black Hollywood
Singer Candice Hoyes, who was giving off vintage Black Hollywood vibes, dazzles in silver before taking the stage at The Root 100.
Gospel Greatness
Gospel singer Naomi Raine dons all black before enchanting onlookers with a memorable performance at The Root 100.
Black Excellence At Its Finest
The one and only Questlove on his way to accept his award for changing the way we tell and experience Black culture.
Lemme See The Whole Fit!
Questlove shows us his drip as he poses for photos on The Root 100 red carpet.
Loni Love, Ladies and Gentlemen
The illustrious Loni Love was the perfect host for The Root 100, providing off the cuff humor with biting social commentary.
Are Y’all Ready?
The Root’s Editor-in-Chief Vanessa De Luca thanks everyone in attendance as she kicks off an unforgettable evening.
Go Head and Sang!
Candice Hoyes pours her heart out on stage for a breathtaking performance.
Toyota’s “Need A Nudge” Moment
Loni Love presents nonprofit leader Depelsha Thomas McGruder with her The Root 100 award and Toyota’s “Need a Nudge” grant for her work with Moms of Black Boys United.
Inspirational Flow
SΔMMUS captivates the crowd with an energetic and passionate flow during her performance at The Root 100.
Speak Your Truth, Sis!
The Root 100 honoree Waikinya Clanton delivers a bold speech as she accepts her award, declaring that her fight for marginalized communities isn’t just her job—it’s her personal crusade.
Shine On
Chloe Bailey accepts her award from host Loni Love right before giving an emotional speech at The Root 100.
The Beautiful Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey reflects on her career and thanked The Root for always showing love to her, as well as her sister Halle, during her acceptance speech.
A True Visionary
Questlove was completely genuine during his emotional speech as he accepted his award at The Root 100.
Curator Of The Culture
Questlove’s powerful words reminded everyone to channel their creative side and that it feels good to be seen and recognized by your own community.
