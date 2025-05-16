Oregon Principal Calls Police on Black Parents Demanding Answers About Their Son, TikTok Fired Up Over Black Officer's Response to Alleged Cop Killer, Karmelo Anthony to Receive Diploma While on Trial, Legal Expert Weighs In On Rodney Hinton Mental Health Defense and Other News Stories From the Week

2 / 12
Oregon Principal Calls Police On Black Parents Who Demanded Answers About Their Son And Then This Happened
3 / 12
TikTok is Ablaze Over This Black Officer’s Viral Gesture Toward Alleged Cincinnati Cop Killer Rodney Hinton, Jr.
The public believes Rodney Hinton Jr. has a serious target on his back after being accused of fatally striking a Cincinnati sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle. As such, social media has created a narrative around the actions of a Black officer toward Hinton in a now-viral video. - Kalyn Womack Read More
4 / 12
Florida Police Who Paralyzed a 17-Year-Old Black Boy on His Way to a Party Have to Shell Out Big Dough
Four years ago, a Black teen was headed to a birthday party when he encountered a group of Florida sheriff’s deputies who tased him so bad, he was left with serious, permanent injuries. Now, the sheriff’s office is due to pay him a settlement but how much money can really undo the damage they caused? - Kalyn Womack Read More
Rodney Hinton Jr., a Black father accused of avenging the police killing of his son by fatally hitting a deputy with his car, pleaded not guilty to the murder charges he faces. He also appeared as the plaintiff in a lawsuit filed against the police department. However, it’s unclear if he was even the one who actually filed it. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Three months have passed since a Georgia woman was declared brain dead. But although her family is ready to let her go, one state law is forcing them to keep her on life support. - Phenix S Halley Read More
7 / 12
Karmelo Anthony Will Receive His Diploma While on Trial for Fatal Stabbing of Austin Metcalf, But There Are Many Restrictions
When Karmelo Anthony was charged with murder just two months before his high school graduation, his mother pleaded to let her son still get his diploma. Now, she got her wish. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Rodney Hinton Jr. is accused by prosecutors of intentionally killing a Cincinnati sheriff’s deputy in revenge for the fatal police shooting of his teen son. Though it seems like the odds are stacked against him, his attorneys argue that his mental condition absolves him from being labeled a “cop killer.” - Kalyn Womack Read More
Months after a terrifying on-air incident led to him having to leave the set mid-broadcast, NBC 4 News Washington anchor Leon Harris announced that he would be stepping away from the news desk to prioritize his health. While the details of what caused the incident weren’t revealed at the time, concerned fans sent thoughts and prayers to the beloved journalist. Now, the anchor has come back to share the story of what really went down. - Angela Johnson Read More
A 12-foot tall bronze statue of a Black woman popped up out of nowhere smack dab in the middle of Times Square. And MAGA is losing their ever-loving minds.
Updated as of 5/16/2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET
The revelations from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura’s trial testimony in the federal sex crime case against Sean “Diddy” Combs have exposed so many new juicy details of what really happened in their relationship. Plus, we’re hearing some new accusations are beyond the typical signs of domestic abuse. Ventura just blew the top off Combs’ alleges sexual fantasies and truly painted him as a frightening individual. - Kalyn Womack Read More