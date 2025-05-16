Veteran D.C. Journalist Finally Reveals Cause of Uncomfortable, On-Air Health Scare

Months after a terrifying on-air incident led to him having to leave the set mid-broadcast, NBC 4 News Washington anchor Leon Harris announced that he would be stepping away from the news desk to prioritize his health. While the details of what caused the incident weren’t revealed at the time, concerned fans sent thoughts and prayers to the beloved journalist. Now, the anchor has come back to share the story of what really went down.

Harris recently spoke with Daryn Kagan on her “Call Me Friend” podcast, and the two talked about what actually happened on the news that night. The veteran journalist said his on-air event was the result of a practice he’d engaged in throughout his career – having wine with dinner.

“I did what I had done in the past for probably 20 years,” he said in the interview. “I had four hours in between shows so I went and had dinner and had a couple of glasses of wine.”

But Harris, who has been open about his ongoing struggles with alcohol use and DUI arrests in 2013 and 2022, told Kagan that he had no idea how the wine he had on that Thanksgiving night in 2024 would affect him.

“My body has changed, and I can’t drink anymore, and I didn’t realize it,” he said. “All my drinking life, I knew where that line was when enough was enough. I lost that ability and didn’t know it.”

The Root reported on the 2024 incident, in which the 63-year-old slurred certain words and appeared to struggle to pronounce others before he was removed from the desk during a break.

Longtime fans of Harris are thanking him for sharing his story with Kagan and believe it will inspire others.

“This is such a beautiful segment. Thank you Daryn for sharing this, and thank you Leon for sharing your story. Your honesty will heal so many people and give them the courage to push through their dark night of the soul. We all go through things... and I’m so proud of those brave souls who are willing to share them so the rest of the world can learn and heal, too,” wrote someone in the comments.