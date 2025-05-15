Karmelo Anthony Will Receive His Diploma While on Trial for Fatal Stabbing of Austin Metcalf, But There Are Many Restrictions

When Karmelo Anthony was charged with murder just two months before his high school graduation, his mother pleaded to let her son still get his diploma. Now, she got her wish.

Anthony is currently awaiting trial for the murder of another Texas high school student, but despite his legal issues, he will be allowed to graduate with the class of 2025. The news was announced by Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) President Dominique Alexander, who is the spokesman for Anthony’s family.

“We are proud to share that Karmelo Anthony will graduate and receive his high school diploma, and that his academic achievements will not be disrupted,” he said in a statement. Anthony is expected to graduate with a 3.7 GPA, according to PEOPLE.

The teen made national news last month after he was arrested and charged with the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old student at Frisco Memorial High School, back in April. Anthony, who attends Frisco Centennial High School, was released on bond after a judge reduced his bail from $1 million to $250,000, as The Root previously reported.

Since being released, Anthony went into hiding following death threats and continuous harassment from MAGA supporters and others mourning Metcalf’s killing, The Root also reported. He will not be permitted to attend the graduation ceremony, but he will receive his diploma as part of a deal between his reps and the school district, according to the NGAN release.

Speculation that Anthony would still be allowed to cross the graduation stage quickly swarmed the Frisco community. Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip said the rumors hold no merit. “It is disheartening that the incredible accomplishments and achievements of our Centennial seniors may be dampened by needless fearmongering, attention-seeking and media vitriol. Our students, staff and community deserve better,” he told WFAA.

“I want to be clear. No student who commits a serious criminal offense (Title V felony) is permitted to participate in the graduation ceremony,” Waldrip continued before warning that any trespassers will be promptly removed and subject to arrest.

“Let’s come together as a community to honor and support our students and staff. This moment is about their success, and they deserve our full attention and encouragement,” he concluded. “Congratulations to the Centennial Class of 2025!”