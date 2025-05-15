News

Karmelo Anthony Will Receive His Diploma While on Trial for Fatal Stabbing of Austin Metcalf, But There Are Many Restrictions

Rumors about if Karmelo Anthony will still be allowed to cross the graduation stage quickly swarmed the Frisco community.

By
Phenix S Halley
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Karmelo Anthony Will Receive His Diploma While on Trial for Fatal Stabbing of Austin Metcalf, But There Are Many Restrictions
Screenshot: Next Generation Action Network, Austin Metcalf on X

When Karmelo Anthony was charged with murder just two months before his high school graduation, his mother pleaded to let her son still get his diploma. Now, she got her wish.

Suggested Reading

Tamar Braxton Claps at Kandi Burruss on NeNe Leakes' Show, and Social Media is Loving the Tea
Florida Police Who Paralyzed a 17-Year-Old Black Boy on His Way to a Party Have to Shell Out Big Dough
Snoop Dogg Takes This Major Step to Clap Back at Critics of His Trump Inauguration Performance
MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Tamar Braxton Claps at Kandi Burruss on NeNe Leakes' Show, and Social Media is Loving the Tea
Florida Police Who Paralyzed a 17-Year-Old Black Boy on His Way to a Party Have to Shell Out Big Dough
Snoop Dogg Takes This Major Step to Clap Back at Critics of His Trump Inauguration Performance
MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Anthony is currently awaiting trial for the murder of another Texas high school student, but despite his legal issues, he will be allowed to graduate with the class of 2025. The news was announced by Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) President Dominique Alexander, who is the spokesman for Anthony’s family.

Advertisement

Related Content

Texas Black Teen Charged With Stabbing a White Teen to Death at a Track Meet Has Raised Nearly $300,000 For His Case For This One Reason...
As Death Threats Continue, Karmelo Anthony Is Forced into Hiding Before Murder Trial

Related Content

Texas Black Teen Charged With Stabbing a White Teen to Death at a Track Meet Has Raised Nearly $300,000 For His Case For This One Reason...
As Death Threats Continue, Karmelo Anthony Is Forced into Hiding Before Murder Trial

“We are proud to share that Karmelo Anthony will graduate and receive his high school diploma, and that his academic achievements will not be disrupted,” he said in a statement. Anthony is expected to graduate with a 3.7 GPA, according to PEOPLE.

Advertisement

The teen made national news last month after he was arrested and charged with the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old student at Frisco Memorial High School, back in April. Anthony, who attends Frisco Centennial High School, was released on bond after a judge reduced his bail from $1 million to $250,000, as The Root previously reported.

Advertisement

Since being released, Anthony went into hiding following death threats and continuous harassment from MAGA supporters and others mourning Metcalf’s killing, The Root also reported. He will not be permitted to attend the graduation ceremony, but he will receive his diploma as part of a deal between his reps and the school district, according to the NGAN release.

Speculation that Anthony would still be allowed to cross the graduation stage quickly swarmed the Frisco community. Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip said the rumors hold no merit. “It is disheartening that the incredible accomplishments and achievements of our Centennial seniors may be dampened by needless fearmongering, attention-seeking and media vitriol. Our students, staff and community deserve better,” he told WFAA.

Advertisement

“I want to be clear. No student who commits a serious criminal offense (Title V felony) is permitted to participate in the graduation ceremony,” Waldrip continued before warning that any trespassers will be promptly removed and subject to arrest.

“Let’s come together as a community to honor and support our students and staff. This moment is about their success, and they deserve our full attention and encouragement,” he concluded. “Congratulations to the Centennial Class of 2025!”