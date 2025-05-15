Oregon Principal Calls Police On Black Parents Who Demanded Answers About Their Son And Then This Happened

Parents in Portland, Oregon who say they were advocating for their Black son at the Catholic school he attends are now looking for answers after their questions for the administration led to their fourth grader’s expulsion.

According to Fox 12 Oregon, Mike Phillips and Karis Stoudamire-Phillips went to The Madeline School after they learned their son was called the N-word on campus. But when they expressed concerns for their son’s safety in a meeting with the principal, Tresa Rast, they say she got the police involved and their son expelled.

KATU News Portland obtained a copy of the principal’s complaint, which called the incident a “disturbance.” The 911 dispatcher noted that the TKs were “In the office, parents here yelling at the employees and ref[uses] to leave,” a claim the Phillips say simply isn’t true.

According to Fox 12, the school’s parental code of conduct allows parents to express their concerns but says they “may not do so in a manner that is disrespectful, discourteous, scandalous, rumor-driven, disruptive, threatening, hostile or divisive.” But Karis Stoudamire Phillips says she and her family were the ones who were disrespected.

“We were met with defense, dismissiveness and not wanting to take accountability for what had happened,”she told Fox 12. “We have been the victims here. We have been completely disrespected, completely dismissed, completely demoralized. And then we’re the ones that are kicked out.”

According to Fox 12, Tresa Rast was placed on leave and the vice principal is serving as acting principal.

A Change.org petition demanding accountability and an apology from The Madeleine and the Archdiocese of Portland has received nearly 5,000 signatures.

“No child, whether they attend a public or private school, should be subject to racist treatment and every school should be committed to creating a welcoming environment free from discrimination,” the page reads.

Dad Mike Phillips says getting the police involved was an intimidation tactic by the administration.

“As an African American male, having the police called on you historically has so many implications. So when you call the police on me, there’s fear on how it was weaponized, to make sure I knew who was in power. And that’s something that was wielded towards me,” Mike Phillips told KATU.