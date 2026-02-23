‘Sinners’ Cast: Where Are They Now

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: (L-R) Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan, Francine Maisler, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton and Omar Benson Miller, winners of the Best Casting and Ensemble Award for “Sinners,” attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

As Ryan Coogler’s cinematic masterpiece “Sinners” dominates awards season-with the most recent win taking place at the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards— we’re looking ahead at the massive slate of upcoming projects from its leading stars and the rest of the talented ensemble.

While we enjoy star Michael B. Jordan playing double duty as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, he has a plethora of other movies in the works, as does his fellow colleagues like Wunmi Mosaku, Coogler, Delroy Lindo and more.

So after you rewatch “Sinners” for the 50-leventh hundred time (as you rightfully should because it’s one of the best films ever), make sure you mark your calendars for these new works coming soon. Keep reading to find out more!

A Quick Refresh of Who’s Who

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 01: Yao, Miles Caton, Omar Benson Miller, Li Jun Li, Jayme Lawson, Lola Kirke, Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan, Francine Maisler and Ryan Coogler pose in the IMDb Portrait Studio at the 2025 Gotham Awards on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Derballa/Getty Images for IMDb)

Even though the main cast feels like family at this point, some folks might need to remember who was who, so let’s get into it:

Smoke/Stack- Michael B. Jordan

Sammie “Preacherboy” Moore- Miles Caton

Annie- Wunmi Mosaku

Mary- Hailee Steinfeld

Delta Slim- Delroy Lindo

Jayme Lawson- Pearline

Remmick the Vampire- Jack O’Connell

Cornbread- Omar Benson Miller

Ryan Coogler- “The X-Files”

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 08: Ryan Coogler attends a special screening of “SINNERS” at the Picturehouse Central on November 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Now that Ryan Coogler has officially taken off his “Sinners” hat, he’ll be diving into a remake of the “The X-Files” for his next TV project. The news that he’d be helming the reboot was initially released in 2023, but the acclaimed director confirmed in April 2025 that this project was the next on his docket.

“I’ve been excited about that for a long time and I’m fired up to get back to it,” Coogler said during an interview with “Last Podcast on the Left.” “Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really fucking scary.”

Ryan Coogler- “Black Panther 3”

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 08: Ryan Coogler attends a special screening of “SINNERS” at the Picturehouse Central on November 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Back on the film front, Coogler will be going for a threepeat for the third installment of the “Black Panther “franchise. He confirmed that the movie is next up as far as movies go and he also confirmed that acting legend Denzel Washington would be playing a role in it somehow–though he kept those details to a minimum. If you’ll remember, Washington teased to The Root that he was in talks with Coogler for an upcoming project, but he stopped short of revealing that it was “Black Panther 3. “We can’t wait for that one!

Michael B. Jordan- “The Thomas Crown Affair”

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 15: Michael B. Jordan attends the Global Premiere Red Carpet in support of “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” at Leicester Square on May 15, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Michael B. Jordan will be leaving his Southern-Mississippi accent back in Clarksdale for his upcoming heist, thriller movie “The Thomas Crown Affair.” The new “reimagining” of the popular 1968 and later 1999 film is set to see Jordan star as “a billionaire who steals a painting from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and is pursued by an insurance investigator only to see them fall in love,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

Michael B. Jordan- “Swapped”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Michael B. Jordan attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

While we won’t necessarily get to see Jordan in this new film, “Swapped” we will hear his voice as he’s taking a detour into the world of animated buddy comedy. The forthcoming Netflix film is set to drop some time in 2026 and follows Jordan as a small woodland creature and a majestic bird (voiced by Juno Temple)—”natural sworn enemies of The Valley—who suddenly swap bodies and must team up (while walking in each other’s feathers and fur) to survive the wildest adventure of their lives,” per the streamer’s official synopsis.

Wunmi Mosaku- “The Social Reckoning”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Wunmi Mosaku poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at the Critics Choice Association 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

While Wunmi Mosaku’s Annie will live in our hearts forever, we do have to let her go so we can see Mosaku shine in other films. The next one will be a role in “The Social Reckoning,” a “companion piece” to 2010, Oscar-winning film “The Social Network”–which told the story of how Facebook came to be. Aaron Sorkin is set to direct and it’s set to hit theaters on Oct. 9.

Wunmi Mosaku- “The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Wunmi Mosaku attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

While not much is known about Mosaku’s character in the upcoming prison break thriller, “The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd,” we do know that her character’s name is Gladys, per IMDB. The official film synopsis is as followed:

“A teacher in an abusive marriage who takes a job at a maximum security prison, where she falls for a charismatic inmate. The disastrous consequences call into question not only the nature of punishment and retribution, but the very limits of our humanity.”

Filming reportedly wrapped in August 2025 and this sounds interesting enough, so consider us seated!

Miles Caton- Undisclosed Film and New Music

US actor musician Miles Caton attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on January 4, 2026. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP via Getty Images)

Miles Caton may still be buzzing about his recent Critics Choice win, but he’s got a whole lot more to look forward to including an undisclosed film, which he let on about to The Contending in November 2025. He also let on that he’s got a forthcoming EP releasing so if you couldn’t get enough of his deep, soulful singing–you’re about to get blessed again soon!

Delroy Lindo- “Godzilla X Kong: Supernova”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Delroy Lindo attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The acting GOAT that is Delroy Lindo will be coming back to our big screens on March 26, 2027 in a completely different movie that still somehow involves some serious villains. If you don’t know, we’re talking about the upcoming “Godzilla X Kong: Supernova” which will see the famed mutated dinosaur go up against the giant ape once more. (For what it’s worth, Mr. Delroy, sir, can we also get you to sign on to sequel to “This Christmas?” We need to see what the Whitmore family is up to nowadays.)

Hailee Steinfeld- “Winter Games”

Hailee Steinfeld at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Along with getting ready to welcome her new bundle of joy soon, Hailee Steinfeld has also been cast in the new film “Winter Games,” starring opposite Miles Teller. Per Deadline, the film will tell the story of “a perpetually overlooked skier (Steinfeld) and a self-sabotaging hockey legend (Teller) who collide at their breaking points. Their unexpected connection threatens her chance for a medal and his shot at a comeback as they navigate romance and redemption in the Olympic Village.” The film is expected some time in 2026.

Hailee Steinfeld- “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spiderverse”

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 7: Hailee Steinfeld is seen, outside Tamara Ralph, during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 7, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Fans of Spider-Man will be pleased to know that Steinfeld will be reprising her role as Spider-Gwen in the highly anticipated, animated film, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spiderverse.” The movie is slated to hit theaters June 4, 2027.

Jack O’Connell- “Godzilla X Kong: Supernova”

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 14: Jack O’Connell attends the “Sinners” European Premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Don’t call it a “Sinners” reunion–well, we guess you might as well. Why? That’s because Jack O’Connell will be acting alongside Lindo in the aforementioned “Godzilla X Kong: Supernova” movie. Much like his former castmate, details of their roles are unknown at this point, but we can bet they’ll both be good regardless.

Jack O’Connell- “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple”

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Jack O’Connell attends the GQ Men Of The Year 2025 Awards Ceremony at 180 Thames on November 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for British GQ)

Before we get to see O’Connell face off in between a dinosaur and an ape, he’ll return to the 28 Years Later franchise for the followup film, “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.” The film is expected to drop on Jan. 16 in theaters and will see him reprise his role as cult leader Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal.