TikTok is Ablaze Over This Black Officer's Viral Gesture Toward Alleged Cincinnati Cop Killer Rodney Hinton, Jr.

The public believes Rodney Hinton Jr. has a serious target on his back after being accused of fatally striking a Cincinnati sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle. As such, social media has created a narrative around the actions of a Black officer toward Hinton in a now-viral video.

In newly released body camera footage, Hinton is seen being taken into custody after he allegedly drove through an intersection and fatally struck Hamilton County Special Deputy Larry Henderson. His family attorney says hours before the incident, he viewed body camera footage of his 18-year-old son, Ryan, being fatally shot by officers from the same department.

While being transferred from the patrol vehicle into the jail, the footage shows Hinton being escorted to the booking desk. An official behind the counter asks him if he has a serious medical or mental issue that needed immediate attention. In response, Hinton looks down and shakes his head with a shrug. He is also asked if he considered attempting suicide to which he does not provide a verbal response.

Toward the tail end of the footage, Hinton is brought into an elevator, a white officer holding his arms on either side. However, right before the doors close, a Black sheriff’s deputy steps inside, with a small smile on his face, and stands facing Hinton and the other officers with his back at the elevator doors.

On the other hand, the smile of one of the white officers seen in the frame drops immediately.

The TikTok post of the video garnered over 1 million likes and over 20,000 comments. Folks praised the officer, believing he stepped in to protect Hinton from being alone with two white cops who could have done anything to Hinton if they got him alone.

“The fact he broke the social expectation of turning around and facing the elevator door while making sure each white cop knew he was looking at them says volumes about this man’s character,” wrote a TikToker user.

“The tapping on the belt....like not on my watch,” wrote another.

“The fact that we speak without speaking is crazy lmao,” said another commenter.

“He showed he is still his brother’s keeper,” wrote one user, whose comment was echoed by many others.

Last week, Hinton didn’t walk into the courtroom to be greeted by a wall of deputies who stood stoically behind him as he was awaiting a bond decision. Behind them sat even more deputies watching from a viewing room.

In response to what the public believed was an intimidation tactic, Hinton walked out throwing his chin up and beaming every officer in the eyes. He’s currently awaiting prosecution for aggravated murder in jail without bond.