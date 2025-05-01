Sheesh! You Won't Believe How Much the Track Meet Stabbing Suspect Has Received in Legal Donations So Far

Despite the ongoing threats targeted at Karmelo Anthony --the teen who allegedly fatally stabbed another teen at a track meet -- supporters are still pushing through the hate to undergird his defense. In fact, they raised so much money for this kid, he could buy a mini mansion.

The family of the 17-year-old say they’ve raised over $515,000 in donations to support his legal defense and security. The family launched the fundraiser on GiveSendGo when his bond was originally set to $1 million. However, after it was dropped to $250,000 and he was able to bail out of jail, people kept on giving. Others grew suspicious of what the funds were being used toward. H

The donation organization’s co-founder, Jacob Wells, tells FOX News it’s all being put toward necessary use.

“They’ve been very clear that the vast bulk of this money is going to be used for Karmelo’s legal defense,” Wells said. “They’ve indicated that some of it will be used to provide them some security, some much-needed security.”

Anthony’s family said a similar notion in their donation post, explaining that in addition to legal fees, the funds will be used for the “safe relocating of the Anthony family due to escalating threats to their safety.” At the moment, Wells told FOX the family is paying $3,500 in rent for a home in a gated community in an undisclosed location following the slew of racist death threats.

Wells also said after sending an email to donors with the information on where their money was going, no one requested to withdraw their donations. Though, he still has his reserves about the fundraiser.

“I have no pride in having this being on GiveSendGo,” he added. “I just have appreciation for what GiveSendGo is doing in the midst of these tragic moments, which is standing on principle, which is loving people even in the midst of very hard and dark places.”

Anthony faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the April 2 incident. Police say he fatally stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco, Texas following a disagreement. Many conflicting versions speculate who started the beef.

However, an arrest affidavit says Metcalf punched Anthony and tried to move him from under the tent they stood under. Following that, Anthony is alleged to have pulled a knife from his backpack and stabbed Metcalf in the chest. Anthony has claimed he acted in self-defense.