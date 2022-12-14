“Doja” - Central Cee

Central Cee - Doja (Directed by Cole Bennett)

Central Cee is a British artist whose 2022 song was in heavy rotation in the minds of every TikTok user, thanks to the opening line on the track. Instead of writing it out, I think you’ll understand what I’m saying once you hear the song. Even though it was a popular song in the United States, it became a smash hit in the UK, charting at number 2.