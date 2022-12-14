Despite the fact that some folks in Congress are trying to ban TikTok in the United States, the social media app’s popularity only grew larger in 2022, thanks to these songs that went viral.
“Cuff It” - Beyoncé
Queen Bey had plenty of hits on her 2022 album, Renaissance. But this was arguably the one that most resonated with fans on TikTok. Users everywhere made videos of themselves with friends or family doing the trendy dance.
“Doja” - Central Cee
Central Cee is a British artist whose 2022 song was in heavy rotation in the minds of every TikTok user, thanks to the opening line on the track. Instead of writing it out, I think you’ll understand what I’m saying once you hear the song. Even though it was a popular song in the United States, it became a smash hit in the UK, charting at number 2.
“Billie Eilish” - Armani White
The Philadelphia rapper’s most popular song to date is partly due to the name of the track, which takes after the talented singer. Thanks to the popularity of the song on TikTok, it peaked at 58 on the Billboard Hot 100.
“Sensual Seduction” - Snoop Dogg
Not every popping song on TikTok is new. This 2008 hit from Snoop Dogg had a resurgence on the app thanks to its smooth opening beat, which had a fun trendy “challenge” to go along with it.
“In My Head” - Lil Tjay
Although this song was released much earlier in the year, it eventually became a hit on the app thanks to its catchy drill beat, which makes it easy to dance to.
“WAIT FOR U” - Future
This song didn’t inspire one trendy dance or “challenge;” people just enjoyed the hell out of it thanks to its soulful sample of Tems, and the duet of Drake and Future, who never disappoint.
“Just Wanna Rock” - Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert just has a knack for making songs go viral on TikTok. This one in particular, and the viral dance that went along with it, could be seen all over. Quite frankly, the music video for this song feels like one long TikTok video. This track is just a banger.
“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy’s 2022 album, Gemini Rights, became a hit this year thanks to people constantly using this song in particular on the app, remixing both sped-up and slowed-down versions of the tracks. Interestingly enough, though, at his live shows many fans could only sing the song’s chorus and none of the verses.
“I Hate U” - SZA
Although this song was well-known by hardcore fans long before it was officially released on streaming services near the end of 2021, this song became a banger on TikTok mostly due to SZA’s incredible singing. Not every song is about dancing; TikTokers just like good music.
“United In Grief” - Kendrick Lamar
While this song was excellent, the use of this song on TikTok was less about the chorus and more about the opening line where K. Dot says, “I’ve been goin’ through somethin’/One-thousand eight-hundred and fifty-five days/I’ve been goin’ through somethin’/Be afraid.” People used this time to reflect on how much they’ve changed since Kendrick’s last album, Damn., was released.
“Super Freaky Girl” - Nicki Minaj
Everyone loves a good “freaky” song on TikTok, and Nicki Minaj gave us exactly that with this track that details her various sexual encounters.
“Jimmy Cooks” - Drake
This song is just dope as hell. Period. It’s Drake and 21 Savage: what else do you need to know? The popularity of this track on TikTok and in real life fueled the desire for a collaboration album from the two rappers.
“Miles” - skaiwater
The original song is good, but the version where it’s sped up and features Lil Uzi Vert is absolutely addictive. People could not stop dancing to this song, especially when he says, “Oh my God!” halfway through the song.
“Speak Up” - is0kenny
This popular YouTuber walked into a social media hit, thanks to the song’s solid beat and catchy lyrics.
“L$D” - Luclover
If you’re 25 or younger and haven’t heard the first 19 seconds of this track, I’ve got questions. The opening line to this song was a constant all over the app for people to do the popular dance associated with it.
