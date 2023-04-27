Living Single Turns 30! Where Are They Now?

Before Kim Fields played Regine Hunter in Living Single, she was Tootie in The Facts of Life, establishing her name in the industry as a child. After Living Single, Fields became a director for Kenan & Kel and a number of Tyler Perry productions like Meet the Browns and House of Payne. She also continued acting by guest starring in a few shows: One on One, The Comeback, Cobra Kai, and Insecure. Fields also spent one season in 2015 on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she had a difficult time connecting to the other housewives. She is currently playing Regina Upshaw in The Upshaws and has two sons with her husband, Christopher Morgan.