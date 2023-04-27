Living Single Turns 30! Where Are They Now?

We can’t believe that Living Single premiered 30 years ago! We laughed, cried, and fell in love with these characters and miss them dearly. Many of the cast members thrived in the entertainment industry after the show wrapped in 1998 while others stepped away from the spotlight. Here’s what the cast has been up to since 1993!
We can’t believe that Living Single premiered 30 years ago! We laughed, cried, and fell in love with these characters and miss them dearly. Many of the cast members thrived in the entertainment industry after the show wrapped in 1998 while others stepped away from the spotlight. Here’s what the cast has been up to since 1993!
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah was a successful rapper prior to starring in Living Single as Khadijah James, called of the First Ladies of Hip-Hop. She went on to star in Set it Off (1996), The Queen Latifah Show, Chicago, Bringing Down the House, Hairspray, Last Holiday, Brown Sugar, and Girls Trip. She also became a film and television producer, wedding officiant, Emmy Award nominee, author, brand spokesperson, and award show host. The first female hip-hop artist to receive an Academy Award nomination. She has won Grammys, a Golden Globe, NAACP Image Awards, and a BET Lifetime Achievement Award. She is currently starring in CBS’ The Equalizer. She has one child with her partner, Eboni Nichols.
Kim Coles
Kim Coles starred in In Living Color before her main role in Living Single as Sinclaire James-Jones. She then went on to star in roles for many shows including Frasier, The Geena Davis Show, One on One, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.
Erika Alexander- Maxine ‘Max’ Felice Shaw
Erika Alexander was our favorite attorney, Maxine Shaw, in Living Single. Life after the 90s classic, still involved acting as Alexander has starred in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Half & Half, a couple of CSI franchises, Queen Sugar, Get Out, Insecure, Black Lightning, and Shining Girls just to name a few. She is currently playing Linda Diggs and Lady Marlboro in Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Alexander has also been credited as an author, social activist, and co-founder of Color Farm Media.
John Henton
After Living Single came to a close, John Henton, Overton in the show, booked the role of Milsap Morris in The Hughleys which aired from 1998 to 2002. Unfortunately, in 2000 Henton was involved in a car accident due to drinking and driving that left him severely injured. He did return to acting, but only in guest star roles through 2014.
Kim Fields- Regine Hunter
Before Kim Fields played Regine Hunter in Living Single, she was Tootie in The Facts of Life, establishing her name in the industry as a child. After Living Single, Fields became a director for Kenan & Kel and a number of Tyler Perry productions like Meet the Browns and House of Payne. She also continued acting by guest starring in a few shows: One on One, The Comeback, Cobra Kai, and Insecure. Fields also spent one season in 2015 on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she had a difficult time connecting to the other housewives. She is currently playing Regina Upshaw in The Upshaws and has two sons with her husband, Christopher Morgan.
Terrence T.C. Carson
When Living Single concluded, Terrence T.C. Carson who played Kyle Barker, dove mostly into voice acting for Rugrats, Star Wars video games and TV series as Mace Windu, Lilo & Stitch as Cobra, several characters in Clifford the Big Red Dog, Kratos in the God of War video games, and more. Carson also has released music since being Kyle Barker in Living Single, with the albums Truth in 2000 and Live in Beverly Hills in 2014.
Shaun Baker
Shaun Baker’s character, Russell Montego in Living Single, was seen more in the later years of the show. After the show wrapped in 1998, he joined the cast of V.I.P. as Quick Williams and three episodes of NYPD Blue. Baker has been in films and tv series over the years but keeps a private life otherwise.
Mel Jackson- Ira Lee ‘Trip’ Williams
Mel Jackson was Trip Williams in the fifth and final season of Living Single. He appeared in a few other shows including The Parkers, The Division, and Half & Half. Jackson has not acted since 2015 but has been credited as a writer and a producer for several productions over the years. He is the co-executive producer for a project called Clinic that is in post-production.
Chip Fields- Laverne Hunter
Chip Fields is the mother of Kim and Alexis Fields. She acted alongside her daughter on Living Single as Laverne Hunter. Chip Fields was a successful actress long before Living Single as Rita Conway in The Amazing Spider-Man, Toni Johnson in Days of Our Lives, and Linella Gordon in Good Times. She became a director for some of our favorite shows post-Living Single such as Sister, Sister, Girlfriends, The Parkers, One on One, Meet the Browns, House of Payne, and most recently Nickelodeon’s Young Dylan.
Cress Williams- Terrence ‘Scooter’ Williams
Cress Williams’ characterX— Scooter Williams, was seen the most in season two of Living Single. Williams has stayed booked and busy since the show’s conclusion starring in recurring roles and guest roles for Nash Bridges, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, ER, Grey’s Anatomy, Prison Break, and Saturday Night Lights. He’s also known widely for his role as Lavon Hayes in Hart of Dixie and Jefferson Pierce in the beloved series Black Lightning. Williams is married and has four children.
Bumper Robinson- Ivan Ennis
Similar to Terrence T.C. Carson, Bumper Robinson became a well-known voice actor after starring in Living Single. He has voiced characters in shows and video games from Teen Titans, What’s New, Scooby-Doo?, Avatar: The Game, several Marvel, Star Wars, and DC projects, and The Walking Dead video games. He is the voice of Deadshot in the upcoming Suicide Squad video game. Robinson maintains a private life outside of acting.
Khalil Kain- Keith
Khalil Kain who played Keith in four episodes of Living Single, continued in the film and television industries after the show ended. He guest starred in Sister, Sister, and Moesha and had a prominent role as Patrick Peet in Bones with Snoop Dogg. Kain is also known for being Maya’s husband in the series Girlfriends and Bill in For Colored Girls. Kain also holds credits as a director and producer. He has two children, Luka and Noe.
Rita Owens- Rita James
Rita Owens is Queen Latifah’s mother and played Rita James alongside her daughter in four episodes of Living Single. Owens starred in The Cookout and The Cookout 2 in the 2000s, before battling with heart failure. Queen Latifah traveled back and forth from California to her hometown in New Jersey to take care of her mother for over a decade. Sadly, Owens passed away in 2018.
Dorien Wilson- Rev. Leslie Taylor
Although Dorien Wilson only appeared in four episodes of Living Single as Rev. Leslie Taylor, his acting career has continued, with a long resumé to prove it. Wilson starred in hit shows like Goode Behavior, Boy Meets World, Moesha, The Parkers, That’s So Raven, House of Payne, and Bella and the Bulldogs. He was also seen in You Got Served as the doctor. He currently stars in the series, Inn-Tanglement.
Miguel A. Nunez Jr.- Goldie
Miguel A. Nuñez Jr. appeared as Goldie in season one of Living Single. He was also seen in the movie Life with Eddie Murphy and Bernie Mac, playing the character Biscuit. He’s also known as Harris Grant in The Family Business, and Tommy Reddick in Nashville. According to IMDb, he has several projects in production. He has two children.