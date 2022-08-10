Here’s a list of some of the many Black female artists that Beyoncé shouted out in her new remix from icons past, to her besties, people she’s shared the stage with, and the ones she admires from afar.
Solange
We have to add the sister first! The talented duo grew up together in the music industry and although their music styles are very different, you can catch them performing together from time to time. Remember that “Get Me Bodied” performance at Coachella?
Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams
Of course Yoncé had to add her best friends and the best two people to sing beside her, Kelly and Michelle. Even throughout their solo careers, the three have come together for each other’s projects and keep the tightest lips when it comes to Beyoncé’s personal life, true friends indeed.
Lizzo
Lizzo recently released her fourth studio album, Special, and is now sharing the Billboard charts with the “Lemonade” singer. She posted a short video on Twitter explaining that she always said that she wanted to be a performer like Beyoncé, and now her idol said her name, get it?
Toni Braxton
As her little sister Tamar calls her, “living legend” Toni Braxton was mentioned in the remix. Although there hasn’t been much public interaction between Beyonce and Toni, Queen Bey did dress up as her for Halloween in 2018.
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys is one of Beyoncé’s longtime industry friends. Alicia has worked on a few projects alongside Jay-Z and Bey is also close to the “My Boo” singer’s husband, Swizz Beats. The two do have one song together, “Put It In a Love Song,” which has an unreleased music video deep in Alicia’s archives, maybe we’ll get to see the decade-old project one day.
Tierra Whack
Rapper Tierra Whack appeared on Beyonce’s album that accompanied The Lion King, called The Gift. Tierra was criticized for being a part of the album because people felt like featured artists should have been African artists, not Black American. Beyonce continued to support her and even wished her happy birthday on her website. The rapper took to Instagram to acknowledge her shoutout.
Jill Scott
“Jilly from Philly” is a superfan of Beyonce, with a popular meme to prove her love. After attending the 2018 On the Run Tour II, she recorded a video saying “that’s wtf I’m talkin’ about!” She tweeted her praise for the album and wrote that she was “in tears” after the name drop.
Nina Simone
This is not the first time there has been a nod to the famed artist and activist Nina Simone on a Bey project. An audio clip of Simone expressing her love for Black people was included in the 2018 Coachella “Homecoming” performance.
Chloe and Halle Bailey
The princesses of harmonizing, Chloe x Halle, were one of the first talents to be signed to Beyoncé’s record label, Parkwood Entertainment. The two were not new to the “Single Ladies” singer as Chloe played a young Beyoncé in The Fighting Temptations.
Whitney Houston
When Whitney tragically left us too soon in 2012, Bey wrote a tribute to the artist that she grew up wanting to be. She met the singer and actress when she was only 15 years old. The Beyoncé website also has a a couple of pictures and birthday posts dedicated to the pop music superstar.
Rihanna
Despite rumors of Rihanna and Beyonce having a falling out surrounding Jay-Z’s cheating, the two seem to be going strong. Riri made an appearance at Jay’s Oscar After-Party this past March, proving her good standings with the Carters. Jay-Z advocated for the Fenty creator to get signed by Def Jam Recordings in 2005.
Nicki Minaj
The “Flawless” duo first started collaborating in 2014 as Nicki Minaj was asked to be on the remix in exchange for a feature on her The Pinkprint album. They constantly give each other praise on and off social media. Beyonce has many posts on her website dedicated to her bestie.
Santigold
Singer and songwriter Santigold took to Twitter to express her gratitude for being mentioned in the remix, tweeting, “Thanks @beyonce Queen Bey for shouting me out amongst these greats, and even more for takin’ it back!” She also thanked her for including so many Black women that do not often get the praise they deserve.
Erykah Badu
The Queen of Neo Soul was received a shout out from the Queen Bey. There aren’t many public interactions between the two but a few of Beyoncé’s projects have had a Badu influence.
Janet Jackson
The “XO” singer is undoubtedly a Janet fan from her choreography to even dressing up as her for Halloween in 2014. Bey and Kelly Rowland were spotted dancing together at Janet’s Vegas residency show in 2020.
Missy Elliot
Missy Elliot gave Yoncé one of her first rapping gigs when she was a teenager on her song, “Nothing Out There for Me.” She was also featured on Missy’s, “Crazy Feelings.” Fingers crossed for more collabs in the future!
