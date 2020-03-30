Tierra Whack Turned Alanis Morissette's 'Ironic' Into a Quarantine Jam

Image : Sarah Morris ( Getty Images )

As the world’s leaders attempt to diminish the startling effects of COVID-19 on its citizens, many people are taking to the internet in order to find ways to cope with strict nationwide social distancing regulations. From Instagram challenges to streaming shows and movies, to worry-Googling their sanity away, there seems to be no shortage of activities now that the internet is all we have.



Of course, celebrities are trying to get in on the social media social-distancing fun, and rapper Tierra Whack is going the extra mile during her time in quarantine. Unlike some famous names who have released tone-deaf (and tone-deaf) renditions of classic tracks, the Philly-bred superstar took Alanis Morissette’s popular 1996 song “Ironic” and made it all her own, complete with a nearly two-minute black-and-white music video (she’s got nothing but time, might as well get on her Hype Williams flow).

“Sick of being stuck in the house, I wanna go out now,” Whack sings with a wail. The Grammy-nominated musician, who is no stranger to an eye-catching visual, spends the video dressed in all black, circular glasses and a shaggy blonde wig.

Whack can be seen performing mundane, everyday activities that have become our new reality, such as checking the fridge for food yet again, washing her hands for the umpteenth time, and crying—she’s doing tons of crying. She also croons about needing to get her hair and nails done, resorting to using Nair since she can’t get waxed professionally, and genuinely wanting some fresh air.

“I don’t wanna be trapped inside anymore, what is there to do when you’re so freaking bored?” she sings during the song’s chorus. “Seems like I will never be free.” Same, girl.

On Sunday (March 30), President Trump announced that his social distancing guidelines would be extended for at least another 30 days. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached 125,000 this past weekend, and 2,100 deaths have been confirmed. Last week, new data confirmed that the U.S. is home to the highest number of coronavirus cases on Earth, with New York being the epicenter of the pandemic.

“The modeling estimates that the peak and death rate is likely to hit in two weeks,” Trump said of the extended restrictions during a press conference before yelling at reporters. “Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won, that would be the greatest loss of all.”

So, with all of that being said…It looks like the “Silly Sam” spitter will, unfortunately, have to spend a few more weeks feeling pretty whack indoors.