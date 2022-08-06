Beyoncé has been breaking the internet and streaming sites ever since she dropped her “Break My Soul” single in June. The end of July, (and the beginning of BDE Leo season) also brought us the full RENAISSANCE project keeping summer blocks and rooftop drag parties hotter than fish grease. But while the gworlz thought the surprises were over and generally content to shante shantay with what we’ve been given, Queen Bey has granted us another banger with the “Break My Soul” remix featuring none other than the one white woman we’re willing to give ballroom history acknowledgement…the one and only Madonna.

Being dubbed “The Queens Remix,” the new single mixes Madonna’s 1990 hit “Vogue” with Bey’s vocals in a sung/spoken melody. The superstar also takes the moment to pay homage to several Black women history makers. Check out some of the included list:

“Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue)/Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’ (You know you can do it)/Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack/Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack (Let your body move to the music)/Missy, Diana, Grace Jones/Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones (Hey, hey, hey)/Helen Folasade Adu, Jilly from Philly, I love you, boo (Come on, vogue).”

Beyoncé also sends a shoutout to Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and the late Aaliyah. We additionally hear Bey show love to legendary ballroom houses like the House of Revlon, House of LaBeija, and newcomer, (although not quite a ballroom family), the House of Telfar. Yasssss.

But if you didn’t think it could get more exciting than this, hold on to your pantyhose. The five minute track is a part of a newly released four-remix collection featuring Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance.

I know you’re ready to hit the dance floor now, honey!

The RENAISSANCE album may have taken (a barely noticeable) hit or two given the call to remove the word “Spazz” from her track “HEATED,” and Kelis’ “Milkshake” sample from “ENERGY,” but the summer still has Beyoncé’s name written all over it, and we’ve got quite a while to go.