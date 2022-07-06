As if you needed another reason to love and respect legendary rapper and actor Method Man, the Wu-Tang member has recently come out to apologize to Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child for an awkward encounter that transpired in the early 2000s.

Explaining the situation on the My Expert Opinion podcast with Math Hoffa, per Complex, Meth detailed an era of low self-esteem that he experienced decades ago that had him lashing out at everyone around him, including his family and the popular girl group.

“I didn’t like myself, so I didn’t like anybody fucking else,” he said. “So that meant anything that would have come in my circumference at that point in time was gonna get it. My family went through a lot with my ass during that era, man. And I can admit that I did take a lot of my fucking misery out on them, and they did not deserve it. And I took some of my misery out on people at Def Jam that did not fucking deserve it.”

He later went on to describe the situation with Destiny’s Child, explaining that they had previously met two years prior and that he was excited to speak with them after his performance during Janet Jackson’s MTV Icon special back in 2001:

“We were at Janet Jackson’s Icon and I remember I had just come off stage and where we were sitting, there were nothing but VIPs. We had *NSYNC up here, Destiny’s Child right there, Tommy Lee was over here, [Pamela Anderson]. And I see the girls, so I kinda moseyed out of my seat to go over and say what’s up to them. Now, this is still me in my low self-esteem era. But I’m thinking like, comfort zone here, I’m gonna say what’s up to the girls. I love them, I’m just gonna say hi. I go over to say hi to them and when I said hi, they didn’t even turn around and acknowledge me.

Now, my ass, in my head, with my low self-esteem is like, ‘They just shitted on me.’ When in fact, they didn’t even hear me. It was so loud in that motherfucker. That’s the excuse that I’m giving right now—they didn’t even fucking hear me. Afterward, Rockwilder, he was gonna do the ‘Bootylicious’ song for them. He comes over, he’s talking to them, he’s like, ‘Oh, you know Red and Meth?’ And they put their hands out to shake, and I kept my hand here and was like, ‘Go ’head with that Hollywood shit.’”

He further added that because he was so miserable internally, and felt that the group “wasn’t treating me the way I should have been treated,” he took offense and responded in kind . He later questioned his actions and after realizing that it wasn’t about him in the first place, he apologized directly to the ladies.

“I apologize to Beyoncé, I apologize to Kelly Rowland and Michelle—y’all did not deserve that, at all,” he said.

Miss Tina Lawson, Beyoncé’s mother, reposted Meth’s interview on her Instagram page with the caption: “Thank you Method Man . It takes a real man to tell this story! Such a great example for other young men...Don’t assume someone is dissing you ! @methodmanofficial”