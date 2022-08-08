Multi-Grammy-nominated rapper Nicki Minaj is set to be honored at the 2022 MTV Video Music Award as it’s been announced she’ll be the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Per a press release sent to The Root, the “Anaconda” artist will also be taking the stage to perform for the first time since 2018. With this honor, she now joins the ranks of other iconic recipients such as Janet Jackson, Missy Elliot, LL Cool J and more. For the VMAs alone, Minaj has been nominated a total of 17 times and won five times. She took home her first “Moon Person” for Best Hip Hop Video in 2011 and in 2019, she was awarded Best Power Anthem” for “Hot Girl Summer,” a collab with Megan Thee Stallion. The “Barbie Tingz” rapper is also nominated this year for “Best Hip Hop.”

In a statement sharing the news, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ Bruce Gillmer said: “Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry. She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically Nicki.”

Advertisement

Nominees for the 2022 VMAs were announced in late July. Leading the pack are Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat who received seven, six, and five nods respectively. Other artists up for the coveted award include Minaj, Drake, The Weeknd, Baby Keem, Cardi B., Future, Lizzo, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Muni Long, Normani, Tems, Young Thug, and Willow.

To see the complete list of nominees and to vote on your favorites, head on over to mtv.com/vma. The 2022 MTV VMA Awards go down Sunday, August 28 at 8p.m.ET live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey.