Music star Lizzo has found herself in hot water, as the lyrics to one of her new singles have been called into question.

According to Variety, some members of the disabled community took issue with the Grammy-winner’s use of the word “spaz” in the new song “Grrrls.” Among medical professionals, “spastic” can be used to describe disabilities where a person has difficulty controlling their muscles.

One Twitter message read, “Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better.”

The “Juice” singer took action, posting a response on social media, saying the lyrics would be changed.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘GRRRLS.’ Let’s make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” Lizzo wrote. “As a fat Black woman in America, I’ve had many harmful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentional or in my case, unintentionally). I’m proud to say there’s a new version of ‘GRRRLS’ with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo Lizzo.”

Originally, the line was, “Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag/ Do you see this shit? I’m a spaz.” However, in the new version of the song, she now sings, “Hold my bag, bitch, Hold my bag/ Do you see this shit? Hold me back.” Hear the new lyrics here.

Lizzo - Grrrls (Official Audio)

While it’s nice that Lizzo recognized the harm the word held and immediately changed it, it would be even better if more people worked to understand the ongoing challenges of people with disabilities. There’s more to being an ally than just adding a ramp and a special parking space.

“GRRRLS” follows “About Damn Time” as the second single off the singer’s new album Special, which is scheduled for release July 15.