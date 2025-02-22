Florida Wingstop Worker Tosses Hot Oil on Customer, Ex-NFL Player Dragged for "Single Dad" Comments, Behind the Scenes of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance, A$AP Rocky's Victory in 2021 Shooting Case and More News to Catch Up On...

3 / 7
Former NFL Player Creates Viral Video Showing His Struggle in Being a Single Dad For 8 Days; Social Media Lets Him Have It
They say you can never truly understand what someone is going through until you walk a mile in their shoes. Well, one Minnesota dad got a crash course in what it’s like being a mom – and after over a week of walking in his wife’s shoes, he took to Instagram to admit that that ish is hard and acknowledged that he could be doing a better job of supporting her as she cares for their three children. — Angela Johnson
It’s not often that we get to see the behind-the-scenes of an artist’s performance unless they are deliberately filming a documentary. However, great footage has been circling online from Kendrick Lamar’s Super bowl half time show, giving us a better look at the excitement during rehearsals and even after the show. The insight only adds to the excitement around K-dot’s half time show, a topic still worthy of talking about. — Mahalia Otshudy
With superstar success comes superstar responsibility but some of y’all are taking things a little too far. If you’re a Drake fan, then you probably know the Canadian pop star is known for giving out money frivolously to his fans, but after one picture taken from a recent concert, he might be rethinking his philanthropy. — Phenix S Halley
Since being sworn in as President for a second time last month, Trump’s term has been mired in controversy by his continued attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion—or in other words Black people. — Candace McDuffie