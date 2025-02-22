'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season
Florida Wingstop Worker Tosses Hot Oil on Customer, Ex-NFL Player Dragged for "Single Dad" Comments, Behind the Scenes of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance, A$AP Rocky's Victory in 2021 Shooting Case and More News to Catch Up On...

News

The internet couldn't get over how A$AP Rocky dove into Rihanna's arms following the verdict.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled Florida Wingstop Worker Tosses Hot Oil on Customer, Ex-NFL Player Dragged for &quot;Single Dad&quot; Comments, Behind the Scenes of Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Super Bowl Performance, A$AP Rocky&#39;s Victory in 2021 Shooting Case and More News to Catch Up On...
Graphic: Images: St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Instagram, Cindy Ord, Prince Williams
WATCH: Florida Wingstop Worker Allegedly Throws Hot Oil on Customers in Viral Video

19-year-old Carnael Irene charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery.
Photo: St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

It seems like chicken wings and fries weren’t the only things heating up at this Florida Wingstop. Now, police are investigating what exactly led a restaurant employee to allegedly hurl hot grease and more at customers stemming from a messy altercation. — Phenix S Halley

Former NFL Player Creates Viral Video Showing His Struggle in Being a Single Dad For 8 Days; Social Media Lets Him Have It

Image for article titled Florida Wingstop Worker Tosses Hot Oil on Customer, Ex-NFL Player Dragged for &quot;Single Dad&quot; Comments, Behind the Scenes of Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Super Bowl Performance, A$AP Rocky&#39;s Victory in 2021 Shooting Case and More News to Catch Up On...
Screenshot: Instagram

They say you can never truly understand what someone is going through until you walk a mile in their shoes. Well, one Minnesota dad got a crash course in what it’s like being a mom – and after over a week of walking in his wife’s shoes, he took to Instagram to admit that that ish is hard and acknowledged that he could be doing a better job of supporting her as she cares for their three children. — Angela Johnson

Behind The Scenes Videos From Kendrick Lamar’s Half Time Show Go Viral On Social Media

Image for article titled Florida Wingstop Worker Tosses Hot Oil on Customer, Ex-NFL Player Dragged for &quot;Single Dad&quot; Comments, Behind the Scenes of Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Super Bowl Performance, A$AP Rocky&#39;s Victory in 2021 Shooting Case and More News to Catch Up On...
Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

It’s not often that we get to see the behind-the-scenes of an artist’s performance unless they are deliberately filming a documentary. However, great footage has been circling online from Kendrick Lamar’s Super bowl half time show, giving us a better look at the excitement during rehearsals and even after the show. The insight only adds to the excitement around K-dot’s half time show, a topic still worthy of talking about. — Mahalia Otshudy

The Sad, Eerie Reason This Picture of Drake on Tour is Going Viral

Image for article titled Florida Wingstop Worker Tosses Hot Oil on Customer, Ex-NFL Player Dragged for &quot;Single Dad&quot; Comments, Behind the Scenes of Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Super Bowl Performance, A$AP Rocky&#39;s Victory in 2021 Shooting Case and More News to Catch Up On...
Photo: Prince Williams (Getty Images)

With superstar success comes superstar responsibility but some of y’all are taking things a little too far. If you’re a Drake fan, then you probably know the Canadian pop star is known for giving out money frivolously to his fans, but after one picture taken from a recent concert, he might be rethinking his philanthropy. — Phenix S Halley

Experts Reveal Who Benefits Most From DEI. Hint: White Women...But There’s So Much More

Image for article titled Florida Wingstop Worker Tosses Hot Oil on Customer, Ex-NFL Player Dragged for &quot;Single Dad&quot; Comments, Behind the Scenes of Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Super Bowl Performance, A$AP Rocky&#39;s Victory in 2021 Shooting Case and More News to Catch Up On...
Photo: LeanIn.org

Since being sworn in as President for a second time last month, Trump’s term has been mired in controversy by his continued attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion—or in other words Black people. — Candace McDuffie

