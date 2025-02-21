Behind The Scene Videos From Kendrick Lamar's Half Time Show Go Viral On Social Media

It’s not often that we get to see the behind-the-scenes of an artist’s performance unless they are deliberately filming a documentary. However, great footage has been circling online from Kendrick Lamar’s Super bowl half time show, giving us a better look at the excitement during rehearsals and even after the show. The insight only adds to the excitement around K-dot’s half time show, a topic still worthy of talking about.

'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video 'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season

'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season CC Share Subtitles Off

English 'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season

Samuel L. Jackson rehearsals:

Who doesn’t Love Samuel L. Jackson, which is why you must see Jackson rehearse for his part in the performance. Jackson is clearly enjoying himself, and we love when he tells Kendrick “glad to be here.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans in the comments praised Jackson for his performance, and user @shaawaiz jokingly quipped that he should go into acting.

Advertisement

pgLang shares production photos:

Advertisement

pgLang shares some production photos on Instagram that provide insight as to how the production came together. In the photo , you can see the designing of the stage, the car that was used in the performance and many wig heads for the dancers red and blue hair.

Sza also released some of her own behind-the-scenes footage, which allows you to watch as her rehearsals go from studio to stage and then the live performance.

Advertisement

Serena William’s practiced her Crip walk:

There seems to be an assumption on the internet that Serena William’s turned up at the Super bowl and freestyled her dance on stage, but this videos shows her practicing for her part in the performance.

Advertisement

Kendrick’s secret tunnel:

One avid watcher filmed the secret tunnel that allowed the dancers to hide under the stage and come out of the trunk of the car.

Advertisement

A Superbowl celebration:

And after all the hard work was done you can see Kendrick Lamar celebrating with his crew and cast for the legendary performance they just gave.