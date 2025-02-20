How Kendrick Lamar’s Blackety-Black Super Bowl Performance is Uniting Cultures and Giving Him the Multi-Cultural Reach Drake Thought He Had on Lock

The impact of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime performance is still being discussed and dissected. But there is one thing being under discussed. The impact it is having on cross culturally and how it further embarrasses his rival, Drake.

Part of what made Drake so successful was his malleability. That is, his ability to make music that fit almost any genre, Black or otherwise. If he wanted to do an afrobeat song, he would team with WizKid and make “One Dance.” If he wanted to do a rapitty rap song, he could team with 21 Savage and drop “Jimmy Cooks.” But maybe you wanted something pop? He’s got you. Just listen to “Feel No Ways” or “Hotline Bling.” That ability to change his style made him popular with Black women (his core demographic…aside from lame ninjas like DJ Akademiks) and white hip hop fans who enjoy the music, but don’t want anything to do with the culture. That’s what he thought he had on lock: universal appeal.

Kendrick wasn’t like that. He made rap music for Black folks…period. He wasn’t interested in having songs on the pop charts. He did not care if snow bunnies made TikTok videos shaking their nonexistent derrieres to his music. He was a Black artist making Black music for Black people. But something unexpected happened on Super Bowl Sunday.

K. Dot had no gimmicks in his halftime show. He didn’t have someone rapping upside down like Dr. Dre did at his G-funk halftime show. He didn’t dance like Usher did last year. He didn’t get lost in a mirror maze like the Weeknd did. He stood ten toes down and rapped his a** off. People were initially put off by his performance. Then they watched it again…and again. So many times, that the NFL’s YouTube recording of the show has over 74 million views.

The man who didn’t make music for social media influencers now has posts on social media featuring the performance. Sure, some white people hated the show (Trump voters most likely), but others absolutely loved it. There are Asians making TikToks praising it. White Grandmas are dancing to it on Tiktok as are blond-headed toddlers. There are videos after video of white children reciting every word and imitating Kdot’s Super Bowl two step. Even Hijab wearing music lovers are featuring it in their posts.

By winning this rap battle and putting on this Blackety-Black halftime show, Mr. Duckworth was able to do what illuded him for years: Have success that rivaled pop artists. But what’s beautiful about it is that he did it by staying true to who he has always been. An artist committed to the city and people of Compton, California.

Aubrey is still Drake. He still has his die-hard fans that will support him no matter what he does. But homie from the 6 is having the worst Black History Month ever. While Kendrick is having the best.

