The Sad, Eerie Reason This Picture of Drake on Tour is Going Viral

With superstar success comes superstar responsibility but some of y’all are taking things a little too far. If you’re a Drake fan, then you probably know the Canadian pop star is known for giving out money frivolously to his fans, but after one picture taken from a recent concert, he might be rethinking his philanthropy.



A photo taken from Drake’s “6 God’s Anita Max Win Tour” in Australia is going viral after people noticed the signs fans were holding up seemed to ask mostly for one thing from the rapper— and no, not that he drops another Kendrick Lamar diss.

In the photo shared by Complex, Drake is pictured facing a crowd of supporters holding up signs big enough for him to read. On many of the signs, however, fans wrote in detail about reasons why Drake should give them money. The reasons range from buying an engagement ring to handling veterinarian bills.

Now, the picture is causing quite the stir online as many folks are calling the scene “dystopian.” On X, @b1s said “That’s a wild display of begging.” Another user, @WordsByKyle, agreed saying “Drake aside (literally replace him with any celeb), this is one of the most genuinely dystopian photographs I’ve seen in recent months.”

Once again, Drake has branded himself as an artist who has no problems supporting his fans financially. In fact, at two of his latest shows, Drake handed out a whopping $45,000 to two fans in the crowd. “We’ll start here with you because you’re showing a lot of love to my son. On behalf of me and my son… We’re going to give you $25,000 for your family,” he told one crowd member, according to Buzzfeed.

User @ZorchLife even responded to the picture asking “Is he make a wish Drizzy now?” The Australian tour comes after Drake and Canadian singer PARTYNEXTDOOR released an album following Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show.