WATCH: Florida Wingstop Worker Allegedly Throws Hot Oil on Customers in Viral Video

It seems like chicken wings and fries weren’t the only things heating up at this Florida Wingstop. Now, police are investigating what exactly led a restaurant employee to allegedly hurl hot grease and more at customers stemming from a messy altercation.



The Jan. 28 incident was captured on surveillance video. In the footage taken inside the fast food joint, 19-year-old Carnael Irene can be scene engaging with two female customers, according to Fox News. The video clip released to the public doesn’t show what led to the initial confrontation, only the moments following which turned both messy and unforgettable.

Irene, who is a manager at the establishment, is first seen holding what police say is a squirt bottle filled with the restaurant’s famous ranch dressing. As an unidentified employee is trying to hold her back, Irene can be seen resisting while also arguing with two female customers on the opposite side of the counter.

The footage does not have audio, according to authorities, so it remains unclear exactly what the women were saying during the fight. But things took a turn when Irene began squirting ranch at the two customers, even throwing the bottle in their direction. From there, the unidentified employee did his best to eventually lead the manager from the counter and off camera while another employee attempted to remove the customers.

And that’s where things get serious... the two patrons started throwing several items at Irene behind the counter, including a container filled with what looks like plastic straws, according to the video.



Seconds later, the 19-year-old manager reappears in the frame, this time holding a metal pan allegedly filled with hot grease, according to officials. The manager then shoved the employee out her way before allegedly hurling the hot grease at the two women, which then is splattered on the restaurant floor.

Irene was soon arrested by police, according to CBS 12 News. Officials found the two customers— one of which is a reported minor— with burns on their skin, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

The manager also admitted to police the customers “were loud, disruptive, verbally abusive and called her ‘broke,’” according to the affidavit, obtained by the New York Post. Now, the 19-year-old has been charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery.

It’s unclear if Irene is still employed at the Wingstop location.