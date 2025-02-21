Who's The Face Of DEI? It's Sure Not Black

Back in 2020, Donald Trump signed an executive order against “race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating.” This would effectively begin a barrage of attacks on diversity efforts in the public realm. Former President Joe Biden rescinded this anti-DEI order on his first day in office in January 2021.

Instead, Biden signed one that encouraged “racial equity and support for underserved communities.” However, since being sworn as President for a second time last month, Trump’s term has been mired by his continued attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion—despite the fact that white women remain its biggest beneficiaries.

Data shows that the most notable recipients of affirmative action programs in the workplace are white women. A Forbes report revealed that white women hold nearly 19% of all C-suite positions, while women of color hold a meager 4%.

Still, Trump has gotten rid of government employees who worked on DEI programs, cut federal funding for schools that used “racial preferences” as a factor in admissions and financial aid, and banned the use of race- or sex-based preferences in the military.

His followers have justified Trump’s actions using the erroneous pretense that Black and brown people are rewarded from inclusion policies the most—a claim that is simply untrue.

“Actually everyone but Black folks benefit [from DEI],” Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett told The Root. She also reiterated the fact hat white women and Asian people are the top two groups who have gained the most—yet Black people remain the face of it.

“I think that we are the face of it because DEI came out of affirmative action—and affirmative action was about Black people specifically. We were always the intended target to benefit, but the way that most policies are written people learned how to game the system.”

Political commentator Reecie Colbert seconds Crockett’s point. She said to the The Root that this narrative is being pushed strategically.

“The false notion that Black people are the primary beneficiaries of DEI, despite evidence to the contrary, has fueled irrational hostility—often from those who benefited most,” Colbert stated. She also insisted that “DEI” has become a “catch-all” for undoing policies that have helped the Black community.

“This strategic triangulation by Republicans enabled them to inflict maximum harm with minimal resistance.”

Ironically, most DEI leadership roles are occupied by white folks. The job search site Zippia published a separate report that showed 76% of chief diversity officer roles are held by white people, and 54% are held by women.

Professor and author Dr. Walter Greason said that these renewed attacks on DEI ignore the fact that white women have historically gained the most from these initiatives.

“The Ku Klux Klan and White Citizens’ Councils were the primary opponents of Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. That same coalition refused to acknowledge their racism in attacking Affirmative Action programs,” Greason said.

He also noted how the same resistance from these groups “always gave more opportunities to white women than any other marginalized group that might be considered.”

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives offered a compromise to ‘narrowly tailor’ organizational goals in response to hostile judicial rulings and white fears about reparations for Black Americans,” Greason continued.

Companies that promote white women to leadership positions are usually praised for advancing inclusivity, even when Black people aren’t offered the same opportunities.

The result of this practice is startling: A McKinsey study estimated that it would take 48 years for women of color to achieve gender parity, while it would only take white women 22 years to achieve this.

“To the extent which DEI efforts have helped, white women have seen the biggest gains in the workplace as a result of affirmative action and diversity programs,” said diversity consultant Susan X Jane.

Jane also mentioned the incongruity when it comes to white women and Black women.

“Black women are still less likely to receive sponsorship or promotions than their white women counterparts.”

McKinsey also published a separate report proved that companies with more diverse teams are 35% more likely to have financial returns above their industry average. Still, companies like Target, Meta and McDonald’s have all heeded Trump’s words and rolled back their diversity initiatives.

The President-elect isn’t the only prominent figure to condemn DEI. After hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman wrote an essay saying diversity, equity and inclusion could lead to “racism against white people,” Tesla CEO and Trump senior adviser Elon Musk echoed this sentiment on X last month.

“DEI is just another word for racism,” Musk wrote. “Shame on anyone who uses it.”

Jane insisted that this fear maintained by Trump’s base just isn’t real.

“Despite decades of efforts of DEI, it’s important to remember that white men still hold the vast majority of C-Suite positions. No matter what the administration is saying, there is no evidence of anti-white discrimination.”

Black people may be the ones targeted when it comes to the expulsion of DEI, but the repercussions are far broader than some people realize.