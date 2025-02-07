Watch Out, Nick Cannon! Cam Newton's Answer to How Many Kids He Wants Will Shock You

Last week, we told you that former NFL star Cam Newton has some concerns about taking care of his eight children without his professional athlete salary. But now, he’s made head-scratching comments that could leave some people wondering if he’s open to giving Nick Cannon a run for his money.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Newton opened up about how he finds peace in fatherhood, adding when asked how many more kids he’d want, that he’s unsure when he’ll finally feel his family is complete.

“I don’t know, wherever much that God gives me,” he said. “But jokingly, and not jokingly, they really give me my purpose and there’s so many different things that I look at to say, they’re my refuge. They’re my peace. They’re my encouragement.”

Newton already has a pretty big brood. The former NFL quarterback who retired from the league in 2021 shares four children with ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor – Chosen Sebastian, Sovereign-Dior Cambella, Camidas Swain and Cashmere Saint. He’s also helped raise Proctor’s daughter Shakira from a previous relationship.

He shares son Caesar Lorenzo with LaReina Shaw and helps raise her son Jaden from a previous relationship. Most recently, Newton welcomed a daughter with Jasmin Brown in March 2024. And when it comes to his blended family, Newton has made it clear that he loves all his children equally.

“I proudly say I have eight children. Six biologically through me. And I don’t believe in stepchildren,” Newton said on “Club Shay Shay” in an April 2024 interview. “What my biological kids get, everybody gets. I don’t have no favorites. I’m raising kings and queens.”

Newton being open to growing his family is shocking in light of testimonial he shared on an episode of the FOX reality series, “Special Forces: Worlds Toughest Test,” noting that taking care of his eight kids is even harder now that he’s not getting that NFL money.

“I’m going into a different phase of my life that’s going to require a different form of myself,” he said. “Being in the NFL, everyone knows there’s a large sum of money that comes to you in a short span of time and being away from the game for three years, those checks don’t came in the same. Like I got eight kids.”

Whether Newton decides to have more children, one thing’s for sure, he loves his little ones.

“There’s times where, even I’m here and they’re still at home. Those type of things affect me but it also gives me more reason to say I’m doing this because of that situation,” he told PEOPLE.