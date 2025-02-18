Folks Think Doechii Lip Synced Her Grammys Performance, and Her Clap Back is Vicious

Florida rapper Doechii— real name Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon— is stamping herself as a multi-talented singer, rapper, and overall performer, so the one thing she can’t do is let y’all play in her face!

Fresh off her first Grammy win, Doechii just cleared the air about what exactly went into her outstanding Grammy performance on Feb. 2. On TikTok, @itsmichaelvil tried to call out the rapper for lip-syncing. They wrote, “some parts of the live song you can see that she’s not saying anything and the song is still playing with her pre-recorded voice.”

But Doechii wasn’t having it, so after seeing this comment and others suggesting she lip-synced, the “Alter Ego” rapper took to her TikTok to respond to the baseless rumor. “I can’t possibly get on here and say this calmly or nicely. Y’all are stupid as hell,” she started, clearly annoyed by the accusation. “So slow! That is my DJ’s voice picking up on the lines that I can’t say because I’m doing A SOMERSAULT.”

Doechii’s Grammy performance included an outfit change, a series of flips, drops and even a spilt, a moving runway, a jazz remix to her song “DENIAL IS A RIVER” and a special appearance from her DJ, Miss Milan. “That entire performance was live!” she clarified before dropping an unexpected inside scoop about another challenge she faced while performing.

“I was sick as a dog with bronchitis and the flu, performing my ass off in a straddle on top of human men,” she said before adding “[I] worked my ass off to build the stamina for that, for y’all to play in my face?”

Clearly, Doechii didn’t take too well to these allegations, so before she ended the video, the rapper doubled down on the matter saying “I don’t lip-sync. Don’t ever f*****g play with me like that. Ever!”

If anything, this proves Doechii’s live performance was so good that it was simply unbelievable. But the next time y’all come for her, make sure you have accurate receipts.