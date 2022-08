T.I.’s impact on rap has been underrated and underappreciated. He’s one of the best and most influential rappers to ever come out of Atlanta, which is saying something. Many credit him for popularizing Trap music thanks to his classic sophomore album Trap Muzik.

Outside of rapping, the Atlanta rapper is also an accomplished actor and philanthropist. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been without controversy. This is the evolution of T.I.