T.I. Mocks Sexual Assault Allegations in New Song and Music Video; Announces Final Album

T.I. in the “What It’s Come To “ music video. Screenshot : YouTube/TIvsTIP

Over the last few months, The Root has been carefully reporting on the ongoing claims of sexual assault, sex trafficking and drugging at the hands of rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr. and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris. The couple, who have repeatedly denied any and all claims, are currently under criminal investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department due to an anonymous woman who spoke with the LAPD last month. The couple has also been mostly silent about the allegations—or at least, that was the case until this week.

Advertisement

Vulture reports that on Tuesday, T.I. dropped a new single and accompanying video that seemingly addressed the allegations and the victims involved. Titled “What It’s Come To,” the rapper references the accusations by saying that he’s “up against some lying-ass bitches” as opposed to real charges and that he has a “heart of gold” and pure motives. He also suggests that his accusers are trying to extort him and that the claims leveled against him deserve more than just “anonymous provocation conversations.”

A snippet of lyrics from “What It’s Come To” per Genius:

Behind the foreign cars, clothes, and expensive jewelry I got a heart made of gold, motive be the purest And they say hell hath no fury like a woman’s scorn Fuck that, I’m crankin’ up the jury, who you lyin’ on shawty? Extortion, is that what you got your mind on, shawty? Tell ‘em, “Get it how you live, shawty, I ain’t goin’ for it” I’ma take it all away, every day of the week Bet you thought this shit was sweet and I would pay in a week And you could take this shit or leave it, I’m just sayin’ my piece Best look at all the traffic when you play in the street Go put your face and reputation on it These kinda claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversations, don’t it? They say let’s hit him with the one-two You see how many other niggas this been done to? Speak for the people, all you did, we can undo Welcome to the COINTEL-PRO Part Two Damn, this is what it’s come to?

Additionally, Billboard reports that the video for “What It’s Come To” depicts T.I. and his wife at the center of lies and schemes brought on by accusers, whom he labels “The Parasite.” At one point, the video also plays audio from accuser Sabrina Peterson over a laugh-track. Peterson was the first woman to publicly bring allegations of sexual assault and violence against T.I. to light back in March. Toward the end of the video, the rapper announces that his forthcoming album Kill the King will be his last.

Peterson seemingly responded to the video in an Instagram post that read:

“I have been in federal trouble before, no matter how the public feels about they can’t save you. Since your million dollar team won’t tell you I will. You aren’t taunting me, you are taunting your investigators. You aren’t taunting me, you are igniting more women that have stayed quiet that you victimized. Dummy.”

In her caption, Peterson further elaborated:

Many of your fans have been victimized in their lifetime. Your tactics aren’t a good look. It’s actually sad! It’s heartbreaking! It’s one thing to put a gun to a woman’s head but it something totally different to keep attempting to victimized that woman again & again. When it’s all said it done I took the high road & tried to give mercy but you repaid it with mockery. Get out the booth & behind cameras & SEE ME IN COURT! To all men out here victimizing women just note this your victim may be a child today, she may be broke today, she may be dumb today but you DONT KNOW WHO YOUR VICTIMS WILL BECOME. Victim SHAMING IS NOT OK!

Advertisement

If you or someone you know is looking for support or advice in regards to sexual assault, please contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE to chat with a trained support specialist or visit the anti-sexual violence organization’s website for more information.