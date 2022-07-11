These days, the price of practically everything is higher, making it more important than ever to look for deals when you can. Amazon Prime Day kicks off today, and when it comes to beauty products, they’ve got you covered. But searching through all of the deals can be exhausting, so we did some of the work for you, scouring the site for deep discounts on some of our favorite beauty products.



But don’t wait too long to shop. They’re called Lightening Deals for a reason. The deal lasts less than 24 hours, and limited quantities are available. So if you’re not careful, they’ll be gone in a flash.