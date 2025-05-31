This is Why Ray J is Going Completely Off on Suge Knight… and it Involves Diddy

Ray J and Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs attend the TAO and LAVO anniversary weekend held at TAO in the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on October 3, 2009 in Las Vegas. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Marion 'Suge' Knight appears in court with his Lawyer Matthew P Fletcher for a preliminary hearing in a robbery charge case at Criminal Courts Building on April 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: David Buchan/Getty Images)

Suge Knight’s recent accusations regarding Sean “Diddy” Combs and Ray J has the latter absolutely heated. “Suge disappointed me and let me know that Suge’s a complete c*nt. […] Unbelievable Suge, for you to showcase how dirty and dark you are and I’ve been supporting you even through the dark times,” Ray J said during a Twitch livestream. And he didn’t stop there.

To catch you up, Knight called into “Piers Morgan Uncensored” from prison, where he alleged that “Ray J and Puffy were definitely lovers.” When Morgan asked whether or not his claim was well-known at the time, Knight simply answered, “Of course.”

Ray J, born William Ray Norwood Jr., addressed the Death Row Records’ co-founder directly with a few choice words of his own. “Now Suge trying to say me and Puffy are lovers, really? That’s how low you wanna go Suge?,” he asked in a clip that has since gone viral.

“If I tell my gay friends that I been gay, and I ain’t gay, and I lied to them bro, you know what’s gonna happen to me? […] So you got my whole gay-ency team questioning what I’m doing bro and you know what’s up,” he said.

“Suge, I don’t want to say too much,” he continued, before detailing how he’s an “official affiliate for multiple news networks” and how he has his “own news show called the ‘Reality Check,'” before recalling how he once said, “Asses are being taken.”

“‘Asses are being taken in ways that nobody can explain…’ that sh*t went viral. And guess what? N*ggas thought I was talking about Diddy, that’s why I got into it with his sons. […] I’m talking about Suge, bro. I’m talking about Suge taking n*ggas, not Diddy.” He claimed Knight was “a real taker,” and how he, according to him, used to go to the store and get Knight “25 sticks of Parkay butter, and he used to take it back and shove it in they ass and f*ck ’em, bro. And females! I can’t even believe I said that but since you trying to darken my name Suge and say some gay sh*t about me… I’m bulletproof.”

The “One Wish” singer ended his rant with a direct message to Knight. “Suge Knight, you are not my friend, you are not my family. You disrespected the gay community. You disrespected me by saying false stories and I’m just going to tell the truth, bro. I never seen a bigger homosexual than Suge Knight,” he said, before calling him “an ass lover.”

The internet was flabbergasted by Knight’s claims, and Ray J’s fierce reply. “Shouldn’t take 5:44 to refute the claim. A simple FOH or Hell No is all I’d need before I hit the next topic,” one X user wrote.

Another added: “I’m sorry Ray J fruity ass hell …. I believe Suge,” while a third agreed, writing, “Hell yea you know Suge aint lying on this clown his cover been blown that mf been acting wierd ever since diddy got locked up.” One X user admitted that they “don’t know what to believe anymore,” while another encouraged folks to “stop arguing with people who can’t go outside.”

“All I heard was they’re all into weird sh*t and been keeping it on the low. I wouldn’t kick it with nobody doin sh*t like what he just described,” another person wrote.

Knight, who is serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter, has not responded to Ray J’s comments… yet.