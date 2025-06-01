Patti LuPone Apologizes After Being Canceled, But Here’s Why Black and White Folks Say it’s Too Late to Save Face

Patti LuPone felt the swift backlash online after she shaded fellow Broadway vets Audra McDonald and Kecia Lewis in an interview. After being canceled left and right, LuPone broke her silence with an apology, addressing her unnecessary and unprovoked comments. But now, folks online say it’s a little too late.

For context, LuPone sat down with The New Yorker, reflecting on her ill-feelings towards both women. After calling Lewis a “b*tch” and saying McDonald was “not a friend,” over 600 Broadway community members slammed the Tony winner’s “misogynistic” and “bullying” toward her fellow performers.

On Saturday (May 31), LuPone took to Instagram to address the fallout.

“For as long as I have worked in the theatre, I have spoken my mind and never apologized. That is changing today,” she began in her post. “I regret my flippant and emotional responses during this interview, which were inappropriate, and I am devastated that my behavior has offended others and has run counter to what we hold dear in this community.” She added how she “hopes to have the chance to speak to Audra and Kecia personally to offer my sincere apologies.”

The “Gypsy” star also wrote how “deeply sorry” she was for using “demeaning and disrespectful words,” particularly toward Lewis. “She calls herself a veteran? Let’s find out how many Broadway shows Kecia Lewis has done, because she doesn’t know what the f*ck she’s talking about,” she scoffed in her feature. “She’s done seven. I’ve done 31. Don’t call yourself a vet, b*tch!”

She also addressed the open letter that circulated on social media and was sent to various news organizations, organized by a group called Theater for Change, demanding “accountability, justice, and respect.” LuPone admitted how she “wholeheartedly agree with everything that was written in the open letter shared yesterday. From middle school drama clubs to professional stages, theatre has always been about lifting each other up and welcoming those who feel they don’t belong anywhere else. I made a mistake, I take full responsibility for it, and I am committed to making this right. Our entire theatre community deserves better.”

Folks took to X and TikTok to voice their disdain for the actress’ unacceptable behavior.

“The apology just reeks of PR interference,” one person wrote, while a second person said “F*@k her she’s not sorry…she just felt the backlash.” A third person wrote “too little too late. This will be her legacy,” as a fourth TikToker described how it “Didn’t take her long to realize she ain’t as big as she thought.”

Even white folks under her Instagram post wasn’t buying it.

“hey fellow white ppl this is not our apology to accept!!! idk why yall are in here saying “we forgive you thank you patti🥹” this apology is not for us!! period the end!!,” one white person said. Others actually accepted her apology and praised her for taking accountability. Supportive comments included: “That’s My Patti. I knew you would want to make it right when seeing it through a different lens!,” “It’s a great apology imho – she takes full responsibility, acknowledges the harm of her actions, and promises to do better‬. Hope more celebs take notes,” and “Glad she made an apology statement and (at least claims to) acknowledged the harm of her words.”

Patti LuPone shows that if you’re a white theatre icon with a gay fanbase, lots of people will excuse your misogyny and racism away as being catty diva like no you’re actually just petty and racist — Amba✨ (@ambafaerie) May 27, 2025

we know now patti lupone was seething in her seat pic.twitter.com/rzl7bcLt1V — kiah (@kinesoteric) May 27, 2025

not to turn this into a joke but Patti LuPone apologizing for something is actually an apocalypse indicator — Rod (@bitchfromkalos) May 31, 2025

LuPone, known for playing bold, resilient women in musical theater, began her career in 1972. She has received numerous accolades, including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, two Grammy Awards, plus two Emmy Award nominations. She was inducted to the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2006.