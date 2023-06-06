The Sky’s the Limit

When your mom is Beyoncé, it’s hard to think that there are things you can’t do. And while she definitely leads by example, Bey has told people that she wants to make sure her girls know that their opportunities are endless. “As the mother of two girls, it’s important to me that they see themselves too—in books, films, and on runways,” Bey told Vogue in 2018. “It’s important to me that they see themselves as CEOs, as bosses, and that they know they can write the script for their own lives — that they can speak their minds and they have no ceiling.”

Haters Gonna Hate

Forget the playground. The biggest bullies in the world are on Twitter these days. And when your parents are some of the hottest stars on the planet, you’ve got to be ready for folks to come at you from all angles. At only 11, Blue Ivy has already experienced her fair share of hate. But she continues to perform with a smile.

Momma’s Got You

As parents, one of the best ways we can encourage our kids to be their best is by letting them know that we’re always in their corner. Kids are less likely to be afraid of falling when they know they have a safe place to land. When you see the pride on Beyoncé’s face when she’s watching Blue Ivy perform, you know that kid is loved and protected. In a 2020 British Vogue interview, when asked for her best advice for other parents trying to talk to their children about the harsh realities of our time, she said, “Love them harder than ever.”