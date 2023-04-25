NBA Players Who Have Sons Following in Their Footsteps

With the NBA playoffs off and running, we take a look at some of the players (current and present) who have sons that have continued their basketball legacies.
LeBron & Bronny James
The most notable pair on this list. LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and his son, Bronny, is one of the most popular amateur athletes in the country.
DaJuan Wagner & DaJuan Wagner Jr
Some may not remember DaJuan Wagner, but when he was coming out of high school, he was a sensation. As the best player in his class, he attended the University of Memphis for one year and went on to play in the NBA for five seasons.
His son, DaJuan Wagner Jr., is just like his dad, considered by many to be the best high school player in the class of 2023.
Ron Harper & Ron Harper Jr.
Ron Harper was an underrated guard in the NBA during the late 80s and 90s. He went on to win five championships as a part of Jordan’s late 90s Bulls and Shaq’s early 2000s Lakers.
His son starred at Rutgers for four years and was picked up by the Toronto Raptors in 2022 after going undrafted.
Greg & Cole Anthony
Greg Anthony was a star guard at UNLV before playing in the NBA for 11 years. His son, Cole Anthony, played at the University of North Carolina for one year before being drafted by the Orlando Magic as the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Scottie Pippen & Scotty Pippen Jr.
Yes, that’s how their names are spelled.
Scottie Pippen is an NBA Hall of Famer who won six championships with Michael Jordan and the Bulls during their 90s dynasty. His son played at Vanderbilt University for two years before being picked up in 2022 by the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted.
Shaquille & Shareef O’Neal
Everybody knows who Shaq is. He’s one of the most entertaining personalities in all of sports television.
Shareef O’Neal is a talented young player who has yet to find his footing as a professional.
Duane Washington & Duane Washington Jr.
Duane Washington only played in 19 games during his career. Duane Washongton Jr. has already surpassed that number, playing in 79 games over his first two seasons
Melvin & Devin Booker
Devin Booker is one of the best guards in the NBA, starring for the Phoenix Suns. His father, Melvin, had a stellar college career but was only able to play in the NBA for 32 games.
Dell, Steph & Seth Curry
The Currys are a family full of shooters. Stephen Curry has had a Hall of Fame-level career as one of the faces of the league for the past decade. Seth has been a solid role player for multiple teams and is currently playing for the Brooklyn Nets. In his day, Dell was also one of the best shooters in the league during his 16-year NBA career.
Joe & Kobe Bryant
All hoop heads know who Kobe Byrant is, but did you know his father also played in the NBA for nine seasons?
Doc & Austin Rivers
Doc Rivers rose to fame as an NBA coach for the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and now the Philadelphia 76ers, but he was also a great player in the league for more than a decade. He even made an all-star team in 1988.
Austin Rivers hasn’t quite had the success his father had as a player, but he’s been a steady presence in the league since 2012. He even played for his dad when he was with the Clippers.
Tim Hardaway Sr. & Tim Hardaway Jr.
Tim Hardaway had one of the illest crossovers in the NBA. His moves tortured rival guards across the league for years, culminating in a Hall of Fame induction in 2022.
Tim Hardaway Jr. was a standout player at the University of Michigan for three years and has been a solid presence in the league since he was drafted in 2014.
Gary Payton and Gary Payton II
Gary Payton was one of the feistiest defensive guards in the league during the 90s and early 2000s. Near the end of his career, he won a championship with Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal as a member of the Miami Heat.
His son’s career path has been much more of a challenge but has recently found a home with the Golden State Warriors, where he won a championship in 2022.
Gary Trent and Gary Trent Jr.
This father-and-son duo has both been solid throughout their NBA careers. Gary Trent was a 10-year NBA veteran big man and his son is a scoring wing who’s put up big numbers with the Toronto Raptors.
Rick and Jalen Brunson
Rick Brunson was a career journeyman during the early 2000s in the NBA, but his son, Jalen, is currently a rising star in the league. Although Rick has long since retired, he and his son are currently on the same team, as Rick is an assistant coach for the New York Knicks.
Wintson and Darius Garland
Darius Garland is an exciting and talented guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers. But his father, Winston, wasn’t too shabby back in his day, putting up solid numbers during his short six-year career.
Harvey and Jerami Grant
The Grant family is just full of NBA players. Along with his two sons, Jerami and Jerian playing in the league, his twin brother, Horace, was one of the better forwards in the league during the 90s, winning three titles with Michael Jordan and the Bulls.
Charles and Nic Claxton
Charles Claxton’s NBA career was three games longer than mine, but his son has grown into a good NBA big man, putting up good stats with the Brooklyn Nets.
Tito and Al Horford
Al Hordofrd is a beloved veteran in the league who has been one of the better big men in the league since he was drafted in 2007. But did you know his father played in the NBA as well? Although it was short-lived, Tito was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1988 and played in the NBA for three short years.
Jaren Jackson and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Although Jaren Jackson’s NBA career is long over, he still stays close to the game as an assistant coach for the Westchester Knicks, an NBA G League team.
Meanwhile, his son just made his first all-star game and was recently named the Defensive Player of the Year.