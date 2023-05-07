Blue Ivy's Natural Hair Journey

Blue Ivy's Natural Hair Journey

Beyonce kept Blue Ivy's hair in protected styles, despite insults aimed at her first born. Mama Bey was right because Look at Blue Ivy's beautiful hair now.

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415 / Contributor (Getty Images), Thearon W. Henderson / Stringer (Getty Images)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter has faced scrutiny for her hair since she was a toddler. Internet trolls and even celebrities (yes, celebrities) made her the butt of jokes for not having her hair combed. Well, her natural hair has only continued to flourish despite the public’s wildly inappropriate comments. Here’s a look into the blossoming superstar’s hair throughout her life!

Born on January 7, 2012

Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: Screen grab from CBSNews.com (Other)

Blue Ivy Carter was born on January 7, 2012. She has the classic baby hair swoops in her first hours in the world. Only a couple years later her natural, beautiful, coiled hair would be made fun of by celebrities and people on the internet.

MTV Video Music Awards 2014

Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: ROBYN BECK / Staff (Getty Images)

Blue was only about two years old when Beyoncé was criticized for not “styling” her daughter’s hair, instead letting it grow and move freely on her head. Even putting a bow on the side of her head couldn’t keep people from calling her “ugly”.

Out in NYC 2014

Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: NCP/Star Max / Contributor (Getty Images)

In 2014, Blue was out with her parents in the common Black girl hairstyle, two puffs brushed up by some hair gel.

CFDA Awards 2016

Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: Robert Kamau / Contributor (Getty Images)

The CFDA Awards were blessed with Blue Ivy’s presence with her hair pulled back in a simple bun and a giant white bow! How cute!

MTV Video Music Awards 2016

Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File (AP)

In 2016, Beyoncé brought her mini-me along to the MTV Music Awards! This award show was one of the first times we saw her with some extensions, in order to create her two french braids. The princess also had a little tiara on her head!

59th GRAMMY Awards 2017

Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Blue pulled up to the 59th Grammys ready to slay! Her long braid with a black bow was the perfect kiddie hairstyle!

66th NBA All-Star Game 2017

Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

Why do we love this. Because if you are a black girl, you’re so familiar with the two pigtails with bows, right? Beyoncé had her baby looking just like us when we were five years old!

67th NBA All-Star Game 2018

Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello (AP)

What’s better than two pigtails? Three! Blue knew she was the star in her shades, chips, and blue purse at the NBA All-Star game!

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards 2018

Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty Images)

The superstar in the making upgraded her bun from 2016 to a top knot! Okay, girlie! This night became a meme after Blue shushed her parents at the Grammys. We all know she’s the boss!

The Lion King Premiere 2019

Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer (Getty Images)

Look at that cute little blazer! CEO in training, huh? Blue dawned two braided buns, with a few individual braids in the back for The Lion King premiere. She even got some bling-bling around the buns!

Super Bowl LIV 2020

Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA (AP)

It has become a tradition to see Blue on the sidelines for the Super Bowl! In 2020 she showed off some straight-back cornrows with curly ends and swooped edges!

Clippers VS Lakers Game 2020

Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Contributor (Getty Images)

We want to book Blue’s hair braider because these are so cute! Blue was seen at a Lakers game in 2020 with some knotless black braids, the perfect protective hairstyle!

Ivy Park Ad 2021

Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: Screen grab from Elle.com (Other)

Look at all that hair! We all know Black mamas don’t let you get that hair straightened except for special events! Well, the Ivy Park photoshoot in 2021 was a special day for Blue!

Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals

Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: Thearon W. Henderson / Stringer (Getty Images)

Blue was nearly unrecognizable in 2022 at the NBA Finals. Although we loved seeing her curly locks, it was proof that some people only loved seeing her hair like this because of the looser curl pattern and length of her hair, as opposed to the tight coils we saw her rocking in her early years. Textbook texturism, folks!

Super Bowl LVII 2023

Image for article titled Blue Ivy&#39;s Natural Hair Journey
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

One of the most recent times we saw Blue was at the 2023 Super Bowl! She was modeling some knotless braids again with curly ends! Miss Blue is growing up and we love to see her and her parents embracing her natural hair whether it be in braids, puffs, or a lovely tight-textured afro! You did a great job, Mama Bey!

