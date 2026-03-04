Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

The Sexiest 90s Black Female Bombshells, Then and Now

From Nia Long to Jada Pinkett-Smith, the 1990s had no shortage of beautiful Black women. Let’s take a look!

Nia Long, 1995; Nia Long, 2023. Photo: Getty Images NBCU Photo Bank; Matt Winkelmeyer

There’s no denying the beauty and brilliance of the Black woman. As Women’s History Month—or as we like to call it, Black Women’s History Month—gets underway, we’d be remiss if we didn’t express just how much we love seeing Black women continue to be the personification of the phrase “aging like fine wine” with each passing year.

Angela Bassett Reveals the Mission: Impossible Birthday Surprise That Got Tom Cruise Dancing

So it’s in that spirit of appreciation that we felt it fitting to take a leisurely stroll to look at a handful of our favorite ‘90s bombshells — then and now — to reminisce and bask in the timeless beauty.

Sanaa Lathan

Photo: Getty Images YouTube/Kailah; Corey Nickols for IMDb Photo: Getty Images YouTube/Kailah; Corey Nickols for IMDb

When we look up the phrase “aging like fine wine” in the dictionary, there’s no doubt a photo of Sanaa Lathan sitting right there. And if there’s not, there should be!

Nia Long

Photo: Getty Images Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank; Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock Photo: Getty Images Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank; Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

We see why Darius Lovehall was trying to become the funk in Nia Long’s right thigh because…wow! She truly just gets more flawless with time!

Regina King

Photo: Getty Images Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection; John Salangsang/Variety Photo: Getty Images Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection; John Salangsang/Variety

Blame it on her beautiful smile and those brown, honey-butter eyes, Regina BEEN King, OK? May her reign last forever!

Regina Hall

Photo: Getty Images Scott Gries; y Gilbert Flores/Variety Photo: Getty Images Scott Gries; y Gilbert Flores/Variety

When it comes to fine women who are arguably funnier than a lot of stand up comedians, you better make sure Regina Hall is in that conversation. (And at the top of the list.)

Kelis

Photo: Getty Images Brian Rasic; Rick Kern for Honeyland Festival Photo: Getty Images Brian Rasic; Rick Kern for Honeyland Festival

When Kelis said her milkshake brought all the boys to the yard, we think she forgot to mention that it held the fountain of youth too. Her beauty is unmatched.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Photo: Getty Images Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection; Dia Dipasupil Photo: Getty Images Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection; Dia Dipasupil

While being the daughter of Diana Ross comes with its own glamorous reputation, Tracee Ellis Ross has been dazzling folks with her gorgeousness on her own.

Jill Marie Jones

Photo: Getty Images Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection; Dia Dipasupil Photo: Getty Images Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection; Dia Dipasupil

Keeping on the “Girlfriends” tip, we’re gonna need Jill Marie Jones to tell us her skin routine and what her signature lip combo is ASAP. We may not be able to look as fine as her but dammit, we’re gonna try!

Kenya Moore

Photo: Getty Images Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection; Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter

There’s a reason why Kenya Moore won Miss USA all those years ago—just look at her! She’s “Gone With the Wind fabulous.” Keep twirling on ’em!

Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Photo: Getty Images YouTube/Changofchange; JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

If you would’ve made us bet that Salli Richardson would still be as fine today as she was back then—we probably would’ve put up our entire life savings. Do you see her face? 10/10, no notes.

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Photo: Getty Images KMazur/WireImage; Kevin Winter

Folks may have a lot to say about Jada Pinkett-Smith, but what they can’t say is that she’s never served major face and sexy swag. She has an aura that’s truly like no other, and we’re here for it!

Angela Bassett

Photo: Getty Images Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection; Dia Dipasupil Photo: Getty Images Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection; Dia Dipasupil

Oscars and Emmys aside, there’s a reason why she’s called Angela “Been Bad” Bassett. (Did we just make that up? Yes. But it’s hella fitting because look at the perfection that is her face. We love you, Auntie!)

Halle Berry

Photo: Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc; Kristina Bumphrey/Variety

The list of reasons why Halle Berry will always be fine, no matter the decade, is about as long as the list of songs that mention her. Shall we count the gorgeous ways?

Vivica A. Fox

Photo: Getty Images ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content; Derek White

No matter what anyone says, make no mistake: Vivica A. Fox is still that girl. Don’t get it twisted!

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Photo: Getty Images Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection; Kristina Bumphrey/Variety Photo: Getty Images Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection; Kristina Bumphrey/Variety

Remember divas: Sheryl Lee Ralph was an original Dreamgirl, so that means she’s got an ethereal beauty and elegance that’ll always stand the test of time.

Tisha Campbell

Photo: Getty Images Michael Ochs Archives; Frazer Harrison Photo: Getty Images Michael Ochs Archives; Frazer Harrison

Much like Regina Hall, in addition to Campbell’s good looks, her ability to make people laugh just turns up her sexy factor 1,000 notches.

