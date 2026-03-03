All You Need To Know About Winnie Mandela’s Extraordinary and Turbulent Life

Portrait of Winnie Mandela, wife of Nelson Mandela, South African leader of the A.N.C. (African National Congress) who has been in jail for 23 years for opposing the government. (Photo by Bernard Bisson/Sygma via Getty Images)

Happy Women’s History Month! As we carry over our celebration of Black excellence from last month, we are making sure to highlight Black women whose stories have been historically overshadowed by men. Today, we are going to tell you all about the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the wife of South Africa’s first Black president and freedom fighter, Nelson Mandela.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Angela Bassett Reveals the Mission: Impossible Birthday Surprise That Got Tom Cruise Dancing To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Angela Bassett Reveals the Mission: Impossible Birthday Surprise That Got Tom Cruise Dancing

While many know of Nelson Mandela’s famous fight against South Africa’s apartheid regime, which led to him being imprisoned for 27 years, not as many talk about Winnie, the woman who continued his fight while he was locked away and up until she died in 2018. So if you do not know about Ms.Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, sit tight and listen closely, because this is one history lesson you cannot miss.

Early Life

Portrait of Winnie Mandela, wife of Nelson Mandela, South African leader of the ANC (African National Congress) who has been in jail for 23 years for opposing the government. (Photo by Bernard Bisson/Sygma via Getty Images)

Born on Sept. 26, 1936, with the full name Nomzamo Winifred Zanyiwe Madikizela, she was one of nine children. Her parents, Columbus Madikizela and his wife Gertrude, were both teachers and Methodist Protestants, according to The Guardian. They raised their children in the Pondoland district in the Eastern Cape of South Africa.

Home Life

A picture taken on August 15, 1985 shows Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, then-wife of South African president Nelson Mandela and anti-apartheid campaigner, smiling after visiting her jailed-husband in Johannesburg. Winnie Mandela, the ex-wife of South African anti-apartheid fighter and former president Nelson Mandela and high-profile anti-apartheid figure, died on April 2, 2018 in a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness at the age of 81, her spokesman Victor Dlamini said in a statement. / AFP PHOTO / Gideon Mendel (Photo credit should read GIDEON MENDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Growing up, Winnie was seen as a tomboy by her parents. She was not afraid to get into violent fights with her sisters, and one incident led her to cut her sister’s mouth with a tin can. This violent side of Winnie would eventually lead her to become a polarizing political figure.

However, according to The Guardian, she did have a soft side, and her kind and generous spirit was also evident from a young age as she once went out of her way to give a school friend one of her dresses so she would have something appropriate to wear to school.

Early Life Tragedies

Nelson and Winnie Mandela at a Conference (Photo by David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

When she was 9 years old, Winnie was already bereaved as she witnessed the passing of both her mother and her sister from tuberculosis. According to the history publication The Collector, their deaths led her to become closer to her father, who encouraged her future love for studying and literature.

First Encounter With Racism

(GERMANY OUT) Mandela, Winnie *26.09.1936- Politikerin, Suedafrika – Portrait – 1990 (Photo by Bonn-Sequenz/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

At the same age, Winnie had a firsthand experience with South Africa’s racist apartheid regime. When she went to celebrate the end of World War II with her father and siblings at their local town hall, she was shocked when told it was a whites-only celebration and that she and her family would have to sit outside. According to South Africa History Online, this experience helped her form the political opinions that guided her career later in life.

Move To Johannesburg

Anti-apartheid leader and African National Congress (ANC) member Nelson Mandela (R) and his then-wife anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie (L) raise their clenched fists on February 13, 1990 at Soweto Soccer City stadium, during a rally attended by over 100,000 people, to celebrate Mandela’s release from jail on February 11, 1990. (Photo by Trevor SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by TREVOR SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

In 1953, at 17 years old, Winnie followed her passion for education and moved to Johannesburg to study social work at the Jan Hofmeyr School of Social Work, where her future husband, Nelson Mandela, was already a patron, according to The Guardian. However, it would be a few years before the pair actually met.

One of The First Black Social Workers

Anti-apartheid leader and African National Congress (ANC) member Nelson Mandela and his wife anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie play with their grandchild Bambata at their Soweto home 21 February 1990. After the banning of the ANC in 1960, Nelson Mandela argued for the setting up of a military wing within the ANC. On June 12, 1964, eight of the accused, including Mandela, were sentenced to life imprisonment. Nelson Mandela was released on February 11, 1990. AFP PHOTO WALTER DHLADHLA (Photo by Walter DHALDHLA / AFP) (Photo by WALTER DHALDHLA/AFP via Getty Images)

Winnie was a bright student who completed her studies in 1955 with the highest grades in her class. She was offered a scholarship in the United States to further her education, but she declined and instead became the first Black medical social worker at Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg, according to South Africa History Online.

Meeting Nelson Mandela

PONDOLAND, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE: Mandela marries Winnie Madikizela on June 1958 in Ponderland,South Africa. A social worker from Bizana in Pondoland. Winnie takes on a more politically active role while Mandela is tied down by his trials. Over the next few years, two daughters are born, Zenani and Zindzi.(Photo by API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

In 1957, she met Nelson Mandela through their mutual friend Adelaide Tambo, the wife of future African National Congress (ANC) President Oliver Tambo. The two quickly fell in love and were married the following year, when she was 23 and he was in his late 30s, per The Collector. The couple had two daughters together: Zenani Mandela, born Feb. 4, 1959, and Zindziswa Mandela, born Dec. 23, 1960.

The Guardian reported that when she first met Nelson Mandela, Winnie said she was petrified: “He was much older than me and he was a patron of my school of social work. We had never seen him. He was just a name on the letterheads; he was too important for us students to even know him.”

A Symbol of Apartheid Resistance

The former wife of the late South African President Nelson Mandela, anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Mandela waves as she attends the 54th ANC National Conference at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 16, 2017. Thousands of delegates from South Africa’s ANC party gathered on December 16, 2017 for a five-day meeting to elect their new leader in a divisive race seen as a pivotal moment in the country’s post-apartheid history. he winner will be well placed to be the next president, but the ANC has lost much popularity since Nelson Mandela led it to power in the euphoric 1994 election that marked the end of white-minority rule. / AFP PHOTO / MUJAHID SAFODIEN (Photo credit should read MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Up until 1958, Winnie had been relatively unknown in the fight against apartheid. However, she first claimed her fame as one of 1,000 women who were arrested for protesting South Africa’s pass laws. The pass laws required non-whites to carry documentation that restricted where they could go. The arrest caused Winnie to lose her job at the hospital, per The Collector.

Isolated After Her Husband’s Arrest

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 21: South African President Nelson Mandela (R) congratulates his wife Winnie after she has been elected to the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress (ANC) on the last day of its 49th constitutional congress in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 21 December 1994. The Mandela’s have been seperated since 1992. (Photo credit should read WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP via Getty Images)

After Nelson Mandela was arrested in 1962, Winnie was also targeted by the police. She was placed on a banning order in December of that same year, restricting her from moving around Johannesburg. She was not allowed to attend any meetings with more than two people, which restricted her activism.

She was also banned from speaking to media outlets and developed trust issues because police informants would pose as her friends, and some of her close companions betrayed her, according to South African History Online.

Refusing To Be Intimidated

Winnie Mandela and Rev Jesse Jackson on stage at the Dance Mandela concert at brixton Academy, London, United Kingdom, 1990. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

However, even though the government made constant attempts to silence and intimidate her, she continued to act as a revolutionary by organizing assistance for political prisoners. This made her a target for the police, who often raided her home, according to South African History Online.

Things became particularly dire in 1969, when police dragged her away from her two daughters. She was sentenced to 17 months in prison for violating the Terrorism Act. According to The Collector, she spent 13 months in solitary confinement and was tortured until she gave interrogators information on the African National Congress.

Banished To Brandfort

Portrait of Winnie Mandela, wife of Nelson Mandela, South African leader of the A.N.C. (African National Congress) who has been in jail for 23 years for opposing the government. (Photo by Bernard Bisson/Sygma via Getty Images)

Eight years later, in 1977, Winnie was banished to Brandfort, an agricultural town in the Free State province of South Africa that has since been renamed Winnie Mandela. Even during her years in Brandfort, Winnie continued to speak out against racist apartheid laws. This defiance led to her being ranked as the second most popular political figure in the country after just two years of living in the town, according to South African History Online.

During her time in Brandfort, she founded a soup kitchen, a mobile health unit, a sewing club, a daycare center and many other initiatives to help young South Africans in the area. Her bravery and spirit led to her becoming an incredibly popular figure among the youth and the face of Nelson Mandela’s struggle while he was imprisoned, according to South African History Online.

A Football Club Turned Violent

Winnie Mandela attends a funeral for an ANC militant in Soweto. (Photo by Peter Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

She moved back to Soweto in 1986 and immediately sought to help the young South Africans there. To do this, she decided to create the Mandela United Football Club (MUFC). However, what started as a peaceful sports venture soon took a violent turn and became a gang, per The Guardian.

The Mandela United Football Club began acting as personal bodyguards for Winnie and was notorious for “necklacing,” which involved placing a tire around the neck of an apartheid informant and setting it alight. Many believed that Winnie condoned these acts of violence because of a controversial speech in which she said, “Together hand in hand, with our boxes of matches and necklaces we shall liberate this country,” according to Al Jazeera.

Mandela United Football Club Kidnapping and Murder Scandal

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 31: (SOUTH AFRICA, UAE, BRAZIL AND TURKEY OUT) Winnie Madikizela-Mandela leaves the Johannesburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, South Africa on 31 March 2011. She attended the trial of Sizwe Mankazana, the driver of the car in which Zenani Mandela was killed. (Photo by The Times/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

While all this put a stain on Winnie’s reputation and career, what really turned her into a controversial figure was when her gang was involved with the murder of a South African teenager. The MUFC suspected a local 14-year-old boy, Stompie Moeketsi, of being a police informant. In December 1989, the gang abducted and killed the young boy. His body was found five weeks later, left in a mortuary, per TIME.

These horrific acts complicated Winnie’s legacy as a political activist. Though loved by many Black college students and women across the globe, for her refusal to be intimidated by the aggressive apartheid regime, her creation and endorsement of the MUFC’s violence led to many dropping their support for Winnie, and to more acts of violence against her, like fires being set to her home, according to Al Jazeera. Ultimately, she remains a paradox: a beloved revolutionary icon and a violent, divisive political figure.

Nelson Mandela Released From Prison

S. African ANC ldr. Nelson Mandela standing w. wife Winnie. (Photo by Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images)

Finally, in 1990, Winnie reunited with her husband, Nelson, after he was released from prison. Together they were a powerful symbol against the apartheid regime as they walked through crowds who had gathered to greet him and celebrate his release.

Sentenced for Kidnapping

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela leaves Pretoira court 05 July 2004, after a South African judge scrapped a five-year jail sentence against the ex-wife of former president Nelson Mandela for theft and fraud in connection with bank loans she obtained for her employees. AFP PHOTO STR (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

One year later, as the owner of the football club, Winnie was convicted of abducting and being an accessory to the assault of Stompie Moeketsi. She was sentenced to six years in prison, but she managed to avoid that sentence through an appeal that reduced it to a fine, per The Collector.

Becomes Controversial Head of Social Welfare to the ANC

Winnie Mandela appears on stage at the Dance Mandela Concert, Brixton Academy, London , United Kingdom, 1990. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

By 1991, Winnie’s relationship with the ANC had soured as the party viewed her as a liability. However, as president of the ANC, Nelson Mandela appointed her head of social welfare because of her strong relationship with South Africa’s youth population. Controversy continued to follow her, as there were rumors she was having affairs and mismanaging ANC funds, according to South Africa History Online.

Divorces Nelson Mandela

ANC ldr. Nelson Mandela w. wife, Winnie, at home: Soweto. S. Africa. (Photo by William F. Campbell/Getty Images)

In 1996, Winnie and Nelson Mandela officially divorced after he accused her of adultery. However, even though their relationship had suffered, Winnie attended Nelson’s funeral in 2013 and sat beside his widow, politician and humanitarian Graça Machel, according to the BBC.

Political Career Crumbling

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA: Journalsts surround Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the former wife of South African ex-president Nelson Mandela, as she leaves a Pretoira court 05 July 2004. A South African judge scrapped a five-year jail sentence against Winnie Mandela for theft and fraud in connection with bank loans she obtained for her employees. AFP PHOTO STR (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

Ousted from her government posts after her divorce from Nelson Mandela, Winnie was caught up in another controversy in 2003 when she was convicted of fraud and theft in a scandal involving a local bank, per the BBC. The judge compared her to Robin Hood because she had stolen funds to give to those struggling. Ultimately, she was given a suspended sentence of three years and six months for fraud.

Continues To Fight For The Rights of Others

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA DECEMBER 16: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT) Veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during outgoing ANC president Jacob Zumas final speech at the partys 54th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on December 16, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. In his speech Zuma reminded the ANC of the journey it had taken in 2017 remembering the longest-serving president of the ANC Oliver Reginald Tambo. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

In 2008, she continued to fight for her beliefs as she spoke out for immigrants who had been victims of xenophobia and social deprivation in South Africa. According to The Guardian, she even went so far as to publicly apologize to them for all they had suffered.

Legal Battle for Nelson Mandela’s Home

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 14: Winnie Mandela, former wife of Nelson Mandela, attends the African National Congress (ANC) led alliance send off ceremony for former South African President Nelson Mandela at Waterkloof military airbase on December 14, 2013 in Pretoria, South Africa. The ANC held an official send off ceremony as the body of former South African President prepares to make one final journey to his hometown of Qunu for burial. Mr. Mandela passed away on the evening of December 5, 2013 at his home in Houghton at the age of 95. Mandela became South Africa’s first black president in 1994 after spending 27 years in jail for his activism against apartheid in a racially-divided South Africa. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

After Nelson Mandela died in 2013, Winnie had to endure yet another legal battle as she sought to acquire his village home for their daughters, Zinzi and Zenani. However, she lost in court in 2018 when the Supreme Court decided she had no legal claim to the home, according to the BBC.

Death and Legacy

Winnie Mandela (Photo by David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

After a long life of fighting for social justice and experiencing repeated harm at the hands of law enforcement, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2, 2018, surrounded by her family after battling a long illness, according to Reuters.

Even though Winnie’s political career was tainted by controversy and the violence of the Mandela United Football Club, she was and remains an inspiration for many of South Africa’s youth and continues to be lovingly known as the Mother of the Nation.