A Tour Through 50 Cent's Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current

New York rapper 50 Cent has come a long way from the financial battle keeping up with his first mansion in Connecticut -- that was the size of a small theme park. Since he’s downsized, he still has the sleek yet flashy taste in decor.

Upon taking a tour through any of the rapper’s homes, you will more than likely find art he picked out himself, amenities fit for a king and gorgeous architecture. His latest home, in a currently unknown location, features a curated black-and-white theme while also including a game room, Asian-inspired decor and a wall of his famous movies and TV shows.



Thanks to Architectural Digest, take a look at 50 Cent’s mansion glow-up below: