That's So Random
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A Tour Through 50 Cent's Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Entertainment

A Tour Through 50 Cent's Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current

The New York rapper doesn't miss with his music or his interior design.

By
Kalyn Womack
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Photo: Elsa (Getty Images)

New York rapper 50 Cent has come a long way from the financial battle keeping up with his first mansion in Connecticut -- that was the size of a small theme park. Since he’s downsized, he still has the sleek yet flashy taste in decor.

Advertisement

Upon taking a tour through any of the rapper’s homes, you will more than likely find art he picked out himself, amenities fit for a king and gorgeous architecture. His latest home, in a currently unknown location, features a curated black-and-white theme while also including a game room, Asian-inspired decor and a wall of his famous movies and TV shows.

Thanks to Architectural Digest, take a look at 50 Cent’s mansion glow-up below:

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 20

The Connecticut Mansion

The Connecticut Mansion

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: NBC Connecticut (YouTube)

Formerly owned by Mike Tyson, the 17-acre mansion wasn’t just a home but also the party spot for the rapper’s associates. Literally, he had a club built into the mansion. Aside from that, the mansion holds a host of 19 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, a gym, basketball court, movie theater and more, per Architectural Digest. The spot sold for $2.9 million - about $2 million less of what he bought it for - in 2019.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 20

Stunning Chandelier

Stunning Chandelier

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: NBC Connecticut (YouTube)

Every mansion needs a massive chandelier.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 20

Movie Room

Movie Room

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: NBC Connecticut (YouTube)

The brown leather gives a homie feel.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 20

The Club

The Club

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Photo: NBC Connecticut (YouTube)

Could you imagine the insane parties held here?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 20

Backyard

Backyard

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: NBC Connecticut (YouTube)

Perfect for entertaining guests in the summer.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 20

Bedroom

Bedroom

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: NBC Connecticut (YouTube)

Perfect amount of space for a king bed.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 20

Master Bathroom

Master Bathroom

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: NBC Connecticut (YouTube)

The marble is simply gorgeous.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 20

Kitchen

Kitchen

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: NBC Connecticut (YouTube)

Brown wood cabinets and modern appliances is the perfect collaboration.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 20

Pool and Waterfall

Pool and Waterfall

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: NBC Connecticut (YouTube)

A real waterfall next to the pool? This screams “wealthy.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 20

Office

Office

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: NBC Connecticut (YouTube)

The color of the wood is *chefs kiss.*

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 20

Newest Property

Newest Property

50 Cent Shows Off His Interior Design Skills During IGTV Cribs House Tour! 🏡

In an interview with Us Weekly, the rap star showed of his newest, sleek purchase featuring a prominent black-and-white color scheme, samurai statues and tons of impressive art curated by the rapper himself. The home features a presidential-looking office, wine cellar and spa featuring a sauna, cold plunge and indoor pool. His son, Sire, also has a LED-light decked out room. It’s unclear the location of this mansion but it’s rumored to be in either New Jersey or Louisiana.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 20

Hallway

Hallway

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: 50 Cent (Instagram)

Surprisingly a lot of natural light despite the black paint.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 20

Samurai Statues

Samurai Statues

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: 50 Cent (Instagram)

Two of them face each other in the living room.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 20

Spacious Living Room

Spacious Living Room

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: 50 Cent (Instagram)

A living space friendly for entertainment.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 20

Movie Wall

Movie Wall

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: 50 Cent (Instagram)

Of course he has to honor all of the great productions he’s been in as well as produced.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 20

Clock

Clock

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: 50 Cent (Instagram)

Suitable accent considering the rapper’s history surviving nine gunshot wounds.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 20

Kitchen

Kitchen

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: 50 Cent (Instagram)

Color blocking that keeps the theme consistent.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 20

Upstairs Hallway

Upstairs Hallway

Image for article titled A Tour Through 50 Cent&#39;s Mansion Glow-Up, From His First to His Current
Screenshot: 50 Cent (Instagram)

At the end of each hallway you’ll more than likely see a large piece of art picked about by the rapper.

Advertisement

20 / 20