How These Celebs Blew a Massive Bag and Went Broke

You’d be quick to think once you make it big, all your financial stresses go away... but nope! In fact, these celebrities prove there’s quite a bit of truth in what the late Notorious B.I.G said: “Mo Money Mo Problems.”

In many cases, these actors, musicians and athletes were able to bounce back, but sadly, some never got the chance to see it happen. From Michael Jackson to Dennis Rodman, check out the tragic yet interesting stories behind why some of your favorite celebrities went broke. And take a look at exactly how many of them were able to come back ten times harder!