50 Cent and Cam’ron Want All the Smoke With Jim Jones, and the Winner of a Proposed Boxing Match Gets This Amount

Jim Jones is in a precarious situation. He’s beefing with 50 Cent and Cam’ron, two of the loudest and most petty individuals in all of hip-hop. However, Jones has no plans of backing down from either one of them.

Beef with Cam’ron

Last week, during an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Jones was asked about his recent problems with Cam. Along with firing back at claims that he’s gotten people in trouble with the law due to his alleged gang affiliations, Jones also challenged his former Dipset brother.

“He’s a birdhead,” Jones said. “He don’t want no smoke. I’ll box his head off. Where’s the ring at? You getting money, right? $10,000,000 right now. Today, ni**a. I’ll catch a flight wherever you at. You with Mayweather and ’em. $10,000,000. I’ll meet you in any boxing ring. Now go make some jokes about that on your next show. I’ll box your head off. You know that. Don’t play with me. Now go type about that.”

He also shared his frustrations with Cam as it relates to Dipset’s Verzuz battle with The Lox back in August 2021.

Jones implied that he and Juelz Santana were excluded from negotiations on how much they were paid for the Verzuz and that Cam was compensated more than they did. “Swizz, holla at me. You backdoored me, gave that man some business that you ain’t give all of us.”

He continued, “I need triple what I had last time, the way we put that Verzuz on fire. We had that thing looking like a championship game.”

On Sunday, March 2, Cam took to IG to refute Jones’ claims, writing, “I don’t pay half the s**t ni***s say no mind. But you know I keep the files. You wanted to do versus for free ni**a. So if you made a dollar be happy. Talking bout it was on ya bucket list.”

Killa Cam also shared screenshots of alleged text messages between the two of them that back up his claim.

Beef with 50 Cent

Simultaneously, while beefing with Cam, Jones also has problems with 50 Cent, and aired them out during his interview with “The Breakfast Club.” He called the “Many Men” rapper a “sucka. Leave him out the conversation.”

Naturally, 50 heard what Jones said and wrote on Instagram, “ALL YOU GOTTA DO IS SOMETHING PUNK. YOU GIRLY MOUTH BOY!”

In a now-deleted post, the G-Unit boss also said, “Delusional JoMo only got one song, Ballin written by Max B.”

Where did Jim Jones’ beef with Cam’ron and 50 Cent start?

Jones’ problems can be attributed to a December 2024 interview 50 Cent had with Cam’ron on his “You’re Welcome Network,” where the two discussed a 2007 performance where 50 brought Jones out on stage.

Cam felt that Jones betrayed him since they were in Dipset together, and Cam also happened to be in a feud with the G-Unit boss.

Nearly a month later, in January, Jones said in an interview on Justin Laboy’s “Respectfully” podcast, “Them ni***s be on my d**k. Them ni***s ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot from them ni***s in their life ya heard? Both of them. Pause, though. Get off my d**k! It’s only space on there for baby girl. Come on, man. Tugging on my s**t like that.”

#RESPECTFULLY THE JUSTIN LABOY SHOW: EPISODE 001 “THIS IS NOT AN INTERVIEW” with JIM JONES

Voila! A beef is born, and now these veteran New York MCs can’t keep each other’s names out of their mouths.