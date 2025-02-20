The Tea On How Hip-Hop's Power Couple A$AP Rocky, Rihanna Hooked Up

When it comes to celebrity power couples, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are near the top of the list. Whether that’s due to their fabulous fashions, musical collaborations, or lifestyle endeavors that keep their names near the top of the trending topics lists on social media—what’s true about this famous couple is that their influence and love has taken pop culture by storm seemingly since its impetus.

And thanks to Rocky’s recent not guilty verdict (more on that later) and in honor of Rih-Rih’s 37th birthday on Feb. 20, we felt it fitting to take a look back at their relationship came to be!