The Emasculation Problem: A$AP Rocky & Rihanna's Vogue Cover
The Tea On How Hip-Hop's Power Couple A$AP Rocky, Rihanna Hooked Up

Entertainment

The Tea On How Hip-Hop's Power Couple A$AP Rocky, Rihanna Hooked Up

The two have been seemingly inseparable for over a decade. So let's take a look at how it all unfolded.

By
Shanelle Genai
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

When it comes to celebrity power couples, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are near the top of the list. Whether that’s due to their fabulous fashions, musical collaborations, or lifestyle endeavors that keep their names near the top of the trending topics lists on social media—what’s true about this famous couple is that their influence and love has taken pop culture by storm seemingly since its impetus.

And thanks to Rocky’s recent not guilty verdict (more on that later) and in honor of Rih-Rih’s 37th birthday on Feb. 20, we felt it fitting to take a look back at their relationship came to be!

2012: How They Met

2012: How They Met

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna perform at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna perform at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Sparks first flew for the famous couple back in 2012 when Rocky was a featured collaborator for Rih’s song “Cockiness (Love It).” When they later performed it together at the MTV Video Music Awards that same year, it was clear there was a high level of attraction there. The rapper would go on to join her for her “Diamonds World Tour” the following year.

2013: Reciprocal Energy

2013: Reciprocal Energy

A$AP Rocky - Fashion Killa (Explicit - Official Video)

Much like Rih, Rocky decided to bring the Barbadian “bad gal” alongside him for another musical collab. Only this time, the two were looking much cozier in the music video for Rocky’s 2013 song, “Fashion Killa.”

2018: Turning Heads at Paris Fashion Week

2018: Turning Heads at Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Jumping forward about five years, the two were spotted again looking a bit sweet on each other. As seen in multiple pictures, the duo were all smiles and seated next to each other at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show.

2019: Making It Red Carpet Official

2019: Making It Red Carpet Official

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna arrive at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England.
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna arrive at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England.
Photo: Jeff Spicer/BFC (Getty Images)

The 2019 British Fashion Awards turned into a spectacle once Rih and Rocky showed up and made their first ever red carpet appearance together. Thankfully, that trend would continue in the years to come.

2020: Turning Up the Heat with Fenty Skin

2020: Turning Up the Heat with Fenty Skin

Rihanna Answers 15 Questions From A$AP Rocky | Vogue

Though there weren’t many physical sightings of the two thanks to the global pandemic, fans still got to see both of them together thanks to Rocky’s feature in Rih’s debut for her Fenty Skin line. In addition to some amazing photos, the two also went on a pretty flirtatious press run as you can see above.

2020: Relationship Confirmed

2020: Relationship Confirmed

Rihanna and Asap Rocky attend the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France.
Rihanna and Asap Rocky attend the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France.
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis (Getty Images)

Though it would take Rih some time before she officially confirmed the start date of when she and Rocky became an item, a source close to the couple confirmed that they were indeed together in November 2020.

2021: Love and Business

2021: Love and Business

Keeping up with the collabs, Rih acted as an unofficial/official spokesperson and model for Rocky for the debut of his Amina Muaddi footwear collaboration. And why wouldn’t she? A sexy selfie showcasing the shoes is worth more than any ad a creative team could come up with.

2021: Starting a Family with the “Love of His Life”

2021: Starting a Family with the “Love of His Life”

Dubbed the “prettiest man alive” by GQ as the cover star of their June/July issue in 2021, Rocky took a moment in during his interview to talk about his desire to grow a family with the “Pour It Up” singer where he called her the “love of his life” and “the one.”

2021: Met Gala Mega-Moment

2021: Met Gala Mega-Moment

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Museum/Vogue (Getty Images)

Perhaps one of the biggest red carpets in Hollywood, Rih and Rocky stunted on everyone when they showed up to the 2021 Met Gala. Though we already knew they were together, what we didn’t know is that the couple would break the internet yet again just four months later.

2022: Baby Number One

2022: Baby Number One

In a series of unforgettable photos, Rihanna shocked the world when she revealed she was pregnant with her first child, whom she would later reveal was named RZA Althelston Mayers, after she gave birth to him in May 2022.

2022: Hinting at Wedding Bells

2022: Hinting at Wedding Bells

A$AP Rocky - D.M.B. (Official Video)

While we may have to wait a little longer for their actual wedding, Rih and Rocky sparked rings of potential wedding bells when the latter dropped the music video for his song “D.M.B.” in which the couple sport gold grills that read “marry me” and “I do.” This coupled with what the “Diamonds” singer would do a few months later would signal their relationship was going to a new level.

2023: Super Bowl Support and Gushing Boyfriend

2023: Super Bowl Support and Gushing Boyfriend

The highly-anticipated moment of the year no doubt was when Rihanna took the stage as the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer in February. While many were just happy to see her on a grand stage again, what made the event even more spectacular was the casual revelation that she was pregnant with her second child. She would later give birth to her son, Riot Rose, six months later in August. Rocky also went viral that same night for his clear adoration for his “baby mama.”

2023: Baby Number Two

2023: Baby Number Two

Image for article titled The Tea On How Hip-Hop&#39;s Power Couple A$AP Rocky, Rihanna Hooked Up
Photo: Diggzy/Rex/Shutterstock (Shutterstock)

Just one month after giving birth to her second child, Rih-Rih posted a series of family photos of the four of them out and about. This marked the world’s and her fans first look at her newborn.

2025: Ride or Dies Through the Legal Trial

2025: Ride or Dies Through the Legal Trial

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen outside of Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on February 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen outside of Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on February 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

Fast forward to 2025, the couples mostly non-problematic years as first time parents were interrupted thanks to a looming legal issue. As we previously reported, Rocky was on trial for most of February over the alleged shooting and injuring of a former friend back in 2021. While it was uncertain when the trial first began if Rih would show up to lend her support, she silenced all speculators when she became a regular in the gallery. She even brought her youngest son with her near the end of the trial before Rocky was eventually found not guilty.

