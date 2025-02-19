A$AP Rocky's Case Just Had a Huge, Final Development. Here's How Rihanna and Social Media Are Responding

Rapper A$AP Rocky was on trial for the past three weeks for the alleged shooting and injuring of a former friend back in 2021. The jury finally came forth with a verdict after a few hours of deliberation leading to excited shouts and tears of joy.

The Los Angeles jury found the rapper not guilty on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, per the Associated Press. Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, faced over 20 years in prison if convicted. He pleaded not guilty to the charges after refusing to take a plea deal of six months jail time followed by probation.

As the verdict was being read, AP News reports the courtroom erupted into excited shouts. The rapper grabbed his attorneys for a hug before climbing over the benches behind him to dive into Rihanna’s arms in celebration.

Girlfriend and singer Rihanna embraced the rapper’s mother and sister. The verdict comes after weeks of the couple Rocky and girlfriend Rihanna being harassed by paparazzi and cameras.

“First of all, we want to thank God. We really want to thank the jury for making the right decision,” Rocky said outside Los Angeles Superior Court in downtown Los Angeles. He also thanked the jury for “saving his life.”

The celebration spilled into social media, starting off with Rihanna acknowledging the victory.

“The Glory belongs to God and God alone. Thankful, humbled by his mercy!” Rihanna wrote in a social media post.

Other fans celebrated the win, congratulating the rapper and teasing this may mean the release of new Rihanna music or the making of another sibling for their sons Riot and RZA.

“She finna have baby #3😭😭😭” one X user wrote.

“ASAP Rocky being found ‘Not Guilty’ during black history month means a lot to me. We just watched a black family that didn’t have to get torn apart by the system,” wrote another user.